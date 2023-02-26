Captain Luus confident to lead Proteas in maiden World Cup final: 'It's been an incredible journey'

Sune Luus has grown tremendously into her role as Proteas captain as she leads her country in Sunday's Women's T20 World Cup final against Australia.

Luus says she feels backed and supported as she becomes the first SA captain in a Cricket World Cup final.

Coach Hilton Moreeng has hailed Luus' leadership, stating she has led the side with distinction.

Proteas skipper Sune Luus is confident she can lead her team to Women's T20 World Cup glory in Sunday's final against Australia at Newlands.

The Proteas women have a date with destiny as they compete in their maiden World Cup final against the defending champions.

Since Dane van Niekerk's 2021 ankle injury, Luus has taken over the captain's armband with some mixed success.

However, Luus has now made history by becoming the first South African cricketer to captain a World Cup final.

"I think no South African captain has done it before and I think it hasn't really sunk in yet. I got a lot of messages last night and over the course of the day and I think it's starting to sink in and every time I open my phone, I just get more emotional every time I see a message," Luus told reporters on Saturday.

"I think, no matter what happens tomorrow, I feel extremely proud of the team, the management team and what we've done. So, it's been an incredible journey and an incredible tournament."

Luus has stepped up and inserted her own authority with this historic achievement at Newlands.

The Proteas all-rounder says she feels supported in her role and believes that the results will speak for themselves as she embarks on the biggest challenge of her career.

"The role of captaincy hasn't been easy over the last couple of years. Obviously, being a stand-in captain for however long that was, and to be given the official captain status just before the World Cup," said Luus.

"I think it was always going to be difficult, filling the shoes of Dane. She's done an incredible job over the last couple of years. I think where the game's going and the team we have at the moment, it's a very young squad and it was very exciting to see talent and players coming in.

"It's leading a new generation. I think players have come and gone and I think we're just looking forward and I think that's the one thing that's kept me going. There's always going to be backlash, there's always going to be people not wanting you in this position. I guess that's just sport and that's media and whatever people are going to say, but I think the results have spoken for itself," she continued.

"I think the team has stayed motivated no matter what distractions have come our way. I think just sticking together as a team and I think I have a great support system as well. The team's been backing me 100 percent and I think more than that, I can't ask for.

"If you don't have a team and a management team supporting you, then you have challenges, but I think from my perspective and in my shoes, the team's been 100 percent behind me, the management staff's been 100 percent behind me."

Proteas coach Hilton Moreeng is proud of Luus' ability and leadership role, stating that she has grown remarkably into the role.

"For us, she's done an exceptional job and like I said, she took it with both hands and she led the team with a great distinction, so we're happy with what we're seeing in her as a leader and she's grown in that stature."

He said a permanent captaincy decision will be made after the tournament.

"Now it's for us is to focus on the last game tomorrow and then we can take it from there. Once we know, you will know."

Play on Sunday starts at 15:00.