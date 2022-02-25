Centurion Erwee was primed for Elgar's toss win that went against local grain

Proteas opener Sarel Erwee said he was ready for captain Dean Elgar's decision to bat first in the second Test against New Zealand.

Erwee backed up Elgar's tough position with 108 that allowed the Proteas to rest on 238/3 at the end of the first day at the Hagley Oval.

Erwee said they were in a strong position.

When Proteas skipper Dean Elger won the toss and went against local knowledge by batting first in the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch, fellow opener Sarel Erwee was ready for the frying pan examination.

Yes, the Hagley Oval surface was kinder than the greentop Elgar and Erwee received in the first Test last week, but they needed to get on top of New Zealand's bowlers.

In making first use of the pitch, Elgar was only the fourth captain in 45 Tests to take that direction, but the pressure of being one down in the series played a role in that.

In the making of his maiden Test ton which ended at 108, Erwee and Elgar got to lunch at 80/0 and pushed their partnership to 111.

South Africa ended the day on 238/3, far cry from the 95 all out of the first Test that effectively decided the outcome of that game.

Erwee said he was ready for the decision to bat first and with making the ton that was a backbone of SA's successful day, he walked the talk.

"He told me in the warm-up what we were going to do, so he told me to be ready," Erwee said.

"Everyone was on the same page, so it wasn't like it was a post-toss decision. There was a clear mindset going into the game before I went into bat.

"The toss matter wasn't sprung onto me at the last minute, so I had time to think about things."

While Erwee acknowledged that his innings left the team in a more than decent position, he felt the loss of his wicket 10 overs before the new ball put the team in a difficult position.



After Aiden Markram (42) was picked up in the previous over by Neil Wagner, Erwee was the third scalp to fall, and that left SA at 199/3.

Temba Bavuma (22*) and Rassie van der Dussen (13*) survived the new ball, something Erwee was grateful for as he felt that left them in a strong position.

"It wasn't ideal to lose mine and Aiden's wicket at the time that we did. I think my wicket put the team under pressure," Erwee said.

"I'm grateful that Temba and Rassie were able to fight through, so I think the match is well poised at this stage.

"We've got a world-class left-arm spinner in our side and he could play a vital role come the last two days.

"We're probably on top at the moment."