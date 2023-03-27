Centurion's T20 run avalanche: Not bad bowling, but a freak of nature, Proteas bowlers told

Reeza Hendricks believes there's no reason for the Proteas attack to feel down, or to be criticised for conceding 258 runs in 20 overs against the Windies in Sunday's momentous second T20 victory.

He argues that one probably needed to be sympathetic because conditions were lopsided.

Vinnie Barnes, CSA's high performance head and Proteas bowling coach in 2006's '438' game, agrees that the bowlers need to see the performance for what it was, trying times in a "freakish" situation.

Despite hardly covering themselves in glory, Reeza Hendricks believes there is no need for the Proteas attack to be admonished for their struggles in Sunday's momentous second T20 victory over the West Indies at SuperSport Park.

It's eminently possible that most people forgave and forgot anyway the moment South Africa spectacularly mowed down a target of 259 - a world record T20 chase - with something to spare, but the numbers still look unflattering.

Kagiso Rabada ended as the most economical bowler across both teams in conceding 39 from his four-over spell, a rate of 9.75.

Wayne Parnell was relatively respectable, too, with 2/43 at 10.75, but the rest boasted patently ugly figures.

Sisanda Magala, the Proteas bowling hero in the first match, came within a run of Kyle Abbott's record for the worst figures for a South African in a T20 international, bleeding 16.75 runs per over in his spell of 0/67 and Tabraiz Shamsi (16.50) and Marco Jansen (13) who at least took three wickets.

Is that something to worry about?

READ | 'One of the greatest T20s of all time': How the Proteas made history in '438' style

"Definitely not," Hendricks, whose sublime 68 was vital to the hosts' victory charge, told News24 Sport.

"You're not going to blame any bowler on a day like this. You actually have to feel a bit sorry for them. It's part of the game, which became very clear when both teams bowled on that pitch.

"It is what it is. They'll probably 'complain' it's a batters' game this.

"I suppose, in the end, when you've won, you can say you're happy they restricted the opposition to that total. But overall, it's just how things went and to be honest, we're really happy as a team."

Vinnie Barnes, Cricket South Africa's high performance manager and the Proteas' bowling coach in the famous '438' match in 2006, with which Sunday's blockbuster is being compared to, concurs that bowling showings are almost exclusively down to conditions.

And the SuperSport Park surface was indeed pristine.

"I was watching intermittently, thinking the Windies are going on like they'll reach 300. Then there was a relatively calm period, followed by the final flourish and, even then, I thought to myself, 'wow,' that they reached 258," Barnes told News24 Sport.

"But there are two things to note here. Either we witnessed the worst bowling performances ever by two teams in a T20 or that's a helluva deck. Looking at some of cricket, you had to ascribe most of it to that pitch being great for run-scoring.

"If I were still bowling coach, I'd walk straight to the ground staff and tell them to dig up that pitch and never use it again. Jokes aside, you get those games where the odds are just stacked so heavily against you as a bowler that you simply can't just blame indifferent bowling.

"In many respects, the bowlers were going to be on a hiding to nothing regardless of what they came up with. And that's why you just file that performance in the 'freakish' folder."

The deciding T20 will be played at the Wanderers on Tuesday.

First ball is at 18:00.



