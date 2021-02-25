Chris Morris on possible Proteas return: 'No one has spoken to me since 2019'

Proteas all-rounder Chris Morris revealed that he has had no communication with Cricket South Africa since 2019.

Morris became the most expensive player ever bought for the Indian Premier League at last week's 2021 auction.

The 33-year-old says his primary focus is on the Titans' T20 Challenge campaign.

Chris Morris, the most expensive Indian Premier League (IPL) player in history, says that he has had no communication from Cricket South Africa (CSA) since 2019.

The Proteas all-rounder was involved in a bidding war and was snapped up by the Rajasthan Royals in last week's IPL auction for $2.25 million (R32.7 million).

Morris, who has played four Tests, 42 ODIs and 23 T20s for South Africa, has fallen out of favour and last appeared for the Proteas at the 2019 World Cup in England.

With the Proteas struggling to perform consistently and produce wins on the field, calls for Morris' inclusion in the national side have never been far away.

Speaking to reporters at a Titans press conference on Thursday, Morris revealed that he hasn't spoken to any national selectors or coaches since he was a late replacement in the 2019 World Cup squad.

"My last conversation was with Ottis (Gibson) and members before the World Cup and the decision was for me to play leagues all around the world and do what was best for me in my career," said Morris.

"The all-rounder spot has been spoken about for a long time now since the 'King' (Jacques Kallis) has retired, it's a difficult position to fill and at the end of the day, the conversation was that I was going to move on and that was the end of it. It was a while ago.

"I think I'll have that conversation when it happens. There's obviously a bit of a chat if someone comes, but no one has come. I'll have to have that conversation if it ever arises but I'm firmly focused on playing for the Titans."

Morris stated that he is living in the moment and remains reticent about whether he would be available to play for the Proteas in this year's T20 World Cup in India.

"That's the future's problem, not my problem at the moment. My problem now is getting the Titans over the line. We're under a little bit of pressure to get through to a playoff spot and hopefully get to a final," said Morris.

"That's a difficult question. I'm focused 100 percent on playing for the Titans and getting the job done here. I haven't really looked too far ahead in the future. If that conversation comes up, we'll have it but for now, it's Titans, Titans, Titans."

While Morris was surprised by the record IPL fee, the 33-year-old has a wealth of experience in India.

He will return this year to the Rajasthan Royals after a brief stint there in 2015. Since then, he has been with Delhi and Bangalore, taking 80 wickets and scoring 551 runs in his 70 IPL matches.

Morris says that his consistency has helped get him to where he is today.

"A lot of it has to do with a bit of luck - a lot of things have and have not gone my way. The older you get the more you realise, the simpler the bigger and that's where KG [Kagiso Rabada] is probably ahead of most people in the world. It has taken me a long time to realise and not to get too clever with the game," said Morris.

"I think the consistency factor has a lot to do with keeping things simple and not changing the game too much.

"A lot of maturity comes with the decisions made on the field with the ball in hand. It's taken me a while to figure out what works. It's not going to work every day but for now, it's working so you've got to stick with it."

The Titans are currently third on the T20 Challenge log after winning two games thus far.

Morris' side will need to defeat log-leaders Dolphins in their final pool game to ensure they make the playoff.

The Dolphins take on the Titans on Friday at 14:30.