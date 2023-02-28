'Clean slate' for emotional Markram after significant Test ton: 'I held back the tears'

Aiden Markram held back tears after completing a significant century on the opening day of the first Test against the West Indies.

The gifted 28-year-old, restored to opener, felt like he was batting with a "clean slate".



He also lauded the unwavering backing of red-ball coach Shukri Conrad, who stated from the outset that he wants him back as an opening batter.

At SuperSport Park

When Aiden Markram took off his helmet to celebrate a potentially career-defining sixth Test century for the Proteas on the opening day of the first Test against the West Indies on Tuesday, the droplets on his cheeks weren't sweat.

He was very consciously holding back tears.

"I was fighting the tears a bit," the mercurial 28-year-old admitted afterwards on a day where his 115 was the difference between a decent and another unfulfilling day for the South Africans.

"It meant quite a lot to me, it's been a strange journey, so I'm just grateful that it worked out. It's always a bit more special [at SuperSport Park] when you reach milestones on your home ground because you know some friends and family are present too.

"There was a lot of relief too. That's what it boiled down to."

Considered one of the local game's most prodigiously gifted stroke-makers, Markram has endured a painful two-year period in the red-ball format since a century against Pakistan in Rawalpindi back in February 2021, crafting only a single fifty in 15 subsequent innings and eventually being dropped for late last year's trip to Australia.

As it turned out, that snub against the Baggy Greens was a blessing in disguise.

"It might've been a good thing. It felt like I was on a clean slate. Things work out quite weirdly at times. Obviously, my heart was sore not being in Australia. I spoke to team management and they were quite clear on why I wasn't selected. I was happy with those reasons," said Markram.



"Batters need runs on the board and if you're not scoring for a team that wants to compete with the best in the world, then your position should be under scrutiny. It worked out nicely in hindsight."

Markram batted with a rare assurance during his 174-ball stay at the crease, hardly offering anything to a Windies attack that eventually proved quite prone, something undoubtedly helped by new red-ball coach Shukri Conrad's unwavering faith in him.

About a fortnight ago, Conrad had stated emphatically at the squad announcement that the former World Cup-winning national Under-19 captain would be returning to the top of the order.

"It does make a difference as a player, I've come quite a long way with the coach, so I have a good relationship and understanding with Shukri," said Markram.

"It's great when a coach backs you like that, it gives you an extra bit of confidence. You also want to do him justice for backing you like that. That's one of [Shukri's] biggest strengths. He's always very clear in his messaging and you'll know exactly where you stand with reasons provided. I'm grateful that he backs me."

Armed with that backing, he sought to ensure he adopted the right approach to a wicket that sped up as the day progressed.

"I had some nice chats with the coaches and teammates. it's quite difficult to drive here on day one with the slow bounce. I've driven in the past and I'm sure in future I'll make that mistake again, but it's about understanding that at some stage, you can play a certain shot," said Markram.

"It's merely earning the right to do so. It wasn't a game plan, it was just about keeping it simple with what's in front of you."



