47m ago

add bookmark

'Clean slate' for emotional Markram after significant Test ton: 'I held back the tears'

accreditation
Heinz Schenk
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Aiden Markam. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)
Aiden Markam. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)
At SuperSport Park
  • Aiden Markram held back tears after completing a significant century on the opening day of the first Test against the West Indies.
  • The gifted 28-year-old, restored to opener, felt like he was batting with a "clean slate".
  • He also lauded the unwavering backing of red-ball coach Shukri Conrad, who stated from the outset that he wants him back as an opening batter.

When Aiden Markram took off his helmet to celebrate a potentially career-defining sixth Test century for the Proteas on the opening day of the first Test against the West Indies on Tuesday, the droplets on his cheeks weren't sweat.

He was very consciously holding back tears.

"I was fighting the tears a bit," the mercurial 28-year-old admitted afterwards on a day where his 115 was the difference between a decent and another unfulfilling day for the South Africans.   

"It meant quite a lot to me, it's been a strange journey, so I'm just grateful that it worked out. It's always a bit more special [at SuperSport Park] when you reach milestones on your home ground because you know some friends and family are present too. 

"There was a lot of relief too. That's what it boiled down to."

Considered one of the local game's most prodigiously gifted stroke-makers, Markram has endured a painful two-year period in the red-ball format since a century against Pakistan in Rawalpindi back in February 2021, crafting only a single fifty in 15 subsequent innings and eventually being dropped for late last year's trip to Australia.

READ | Markram makes his mark, but Windies fight back to even out first day against SA

As it turned out, that snub against the Baggy Greens was a blessing in disguise.

"It might've been a good thing. It felt like I was on a clean slate. Things work out quite weirdly at times. Obviously, my heart was sore not being in Australia. I spoke to team management and they were quite clear on why I wasn't selected. I was happy with those reasons," said Markram. 

"Batters need runs on the board and if you're not scoring for a team that wants to compete with the best in the world, then your position should be under scrutiny. It worked out nicely in hindsight."

Markram batted with a rare assurance during his 174-ball stay at the crease, hardly offering anything to a Windies attack that eventually proved quite prone, something undoubtedly helped by new red-ball coach Shukri Conrad's unwavering faith in him.

About a fortnight ago, Conrad had stated emphatically at the squad announcement that the former World Cup-winning national Under-19 captain would be returning to the top of the order.

"It does make a difference as a player, I've come quite a long way with the coach, so I have a good relationship and understanding with Shukri," said Markram.

"It's great when a coach backs you like that, it gives you an extra bit of confidence. You also want to do him justice for backing you like that. That's one of [Shukri's] biggest strengths. He's always very clear in his messaging and you'll know exactly where you stand with reasons provided. I'm grateful that he backs me."

Armed with that backing, he sought to ensure he adopted the right approach to a wicket that sped up as the day progressed.

"I had some nice chats with the coaches and teammates. it's quite difficult to drive here on day one with the slow bounce. I've driven in the past and I'm sure in future I'll make that mistake again, but it's about understanding that at some stage, you can play a certain shot," said Markram.

"It's merely earning the right to do so. It wasn't a game plan, it was just about keeping it simple with what's in front of you."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
west indiesproteasaiden markramtest series
loading... Live
South Africa 314/8
West Indies 0
View More
loading... Live
Knights 422/10 & 157/10
Warriors 134/10 & 167/2
View More
loading... Live
Boland 423/10
Lions 323/10 & 203/5
View More
loading... Live
Titans 165/10 & 138/10
Dolphins 253/10 & 5/0
View More
Voting Booth
After his success in leading Sunrisers EC to SA20 glory, should Aiden Markram be given the Proteas T20 captaincy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! He is ready.
31% - 4257 votes
No! In Bavuma we trust.
59% - 7965 votes
I'd give it to somebody else.
10% - 1300 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Women in Africa can help bridge the tech gender gap through this exciting new...

10h ago

Women in Africa can help bridge the tech gender gap through this exciting new opportunity
The rise of the platform economy: How your business can enter the e-commerce world

24 Feb

The rise of the platform economy: How your business can enter the e-commerce world
4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone

21 Feb

4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone
Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof...

20 Feb

Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof movie date
WATCH: Does the taxman need to know about your side hustle?

20 Feb

WATCH: Does the taxman need to know about your side hustle?
New HUAWEI Mate50 Pro showcases cutting edge, ultra-durable Kunlun Glass for all...

20 Feb

New HUAWEI Mate50 Pro showcases cutting edge, ultra-durable Kunlun Glass for all your adventures
See more sponsored content
© 2023 (3.0.23045.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo