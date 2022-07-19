Proteas

19 Jul

add bookmark

Clinical Proteas, after Van der Dussen heroics, stun England to win 1st ODI

accreditation
Lloyd Burnard
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Lungi Ngidi (Getty)
Lungi Ngidi (Getty)

The Proteas were clinical with bat and ball as they beat England by 62 runs in the first ODI at Chester-le-Street on Tuesday.

SCOREBOARD | England v SA - 1st ODI

Rassie van der Dussen’s superb 134 (117, 10 x 4) was the catalyst for South Africa’s 333/5 after stand-in skipper Keshav Maharaj won the toss and elected to bat first.

England, in response, were all out for 271 with Anrich Nortje (4/53 in 8.5), South Africa's chief destroyer. 

The heat, which reached 36 degrees while England were bowling, was a factor that the South African batters seemed far better acclimatised to.

Quinton de Kock (19) looked good before he was bowled trying to smash Sam Curran over midwicket, but Janneman Malan (57 off 77) was assured in a 119-run partnership with Van der Dussen that was ultimately the platform for South Africa’s success.

Malan was out caught on the midwicket fence taking on Moeen Ali, but his departure allowed Aiden Markram to join the fray.

Markram, more miss than hit for the Proteas in recent times, played a crucial innings of 77 (61) that reminded of why he has been accompanied by so much hype and expectation throughout his career.

His 145-run stand with Van der Dussen for the third wicket was world-class, with the pair’s running between the wickets particularly impressive.

Markram was finding the fence with relative ease, while Van der Dussen’s vast array of shot-making ability and running intensity meant the Proteas were never bogged down.

David Miller (24* off 14) played a fortunate yet effective cameo at the back-end, but South Africa couldn’t be comfortable in their efforts given England’s well-documented ability to post big totals.

The hosts started well, with openers Jason Roy (43 off 62) and Jonny Bairstow (63 off 71) combing for a stand of 102 before Maharaj (1/42 in 10) removed Roy LBW in the 19th over.

It was Markram (2/25 in 4), though, who changed the momentum of the game when he picked up two quick wickets, removing the dangerous Bairstow and Ben Stokes (5), who was playing his last ever ODI in front of his home crowd.

Markram was bowling after the Proteas had lost allrounder Andile Phehlukwayo to a concussion scare following a nasty fielding collision with Maharaj.

That allowed Dwaine Pretorius onto the field as a bowling replacement, but it was the spinners who made the difference for the tourists.

Maharaj’s spell was neat and tidy, but he was especially impressive in his captaincy where shrewd, intelligent bowling changes and fielding places saw the South Africans strangle their opposition.

Tabraiz Shamsi (2/53 off 9) was impactful, but in Joe Root (86 off 77), there was able resistance that took England’s hopes deep.

Root was eventually bowled by Nortje, bringing the curtain down on a poor performance from England and a hugely encouraging one for South Africa.

The second ODI takes place on Friday.

Scores in brief:

SA 333/5 in 50 (Van der Dussen 134, Markram 77, Malan 57)

England 271 in 46.5 (Root 86, Bairstow 63, Nortje 4/53, Shamsi 2/53, Markram 2/25)

SA won by 62 runs


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
loading... Live
Sri Lanka 222/10 & 337/10
Pakistan 218/10 & 222/3
View More
Voting Booth
Would you be keen to see the Springboks join the Six Nations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! The Northern Hemisphere is the future.
53% - 4408 votes
No! The Rugby Championship is still the pinnacle.
47% - 3933 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep 2021

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep 2021

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep 2021

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo