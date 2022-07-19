Clinical Proteas, after Van der Dussen heroics, stun England to win 1st ODI

The Proteas were clinical with bat and ball as they beat England by 62 runs in the first ODI at Chester-le-Street on Tuesday.

Rassie van der Dussen’s superb 134 (117, 10 x 4) was the catalyst for South Africa’s 333/5 after stand-in skipper Keshav Maharaj won the toss and elected to bat first.

England, in response, were all out for 271 with Anrich Nortje (4/53 in 8.5), South Africa's chief destroyer.

The heat, which reached 36 degrees while England were bowling, was a factor that the South African batters seemed far better acclimatised to.

Quinton de Kock (19) looked good before he was bowled trying to smash Sam Curran over midwicket, but Janneman Malan (57 off 77) was assured in a 119-run partnership with Van der Dussen that was ultimately the platform for South Africa’s success.

Malan was out caught on the midwicket fence taking on Moeen Ali, but his departure allowed Aiden Markram to join the fray.

Markram, more miss than hit for the Proteas in recent times, played a crucial innings of 77 (61) that reminded of why he has been accompanied by so much hype and expectation throughout his career.

His 145-run stand with Van der Dussen for the third wicket was world-class, with the pair’s running between the wickets particularly impressive.

Markram was finding the fence with relative ease, while Van der Dussen’s vast array of shot-making ability and running intensity meant the Proteas were never bogged down.

David Miller (24* off 14) played a fortunate yet effective cameo at the back-end, but South Africa couldn’t be comfortable in their efforts given England’s well-documented ability to post big totals.

The hosts started well, with openers Jason Roy (43 off 62) and Jonny Bairstow (63 off 71) combing for a stand of 102 before Maharaj (1/42 in 10) removed Roy LBW in the 19th over.

It was Markram (2/25 in 4), though, who changed the momentum of the game when he picked up two quick wickets, removing the dangerous Bairstow and Ben Stokes (5), who was playing his last ever ODI in front of his home crowd.

Markram was bowling after the Proteas had lost allrounder Andile Phehlukwayo to a concussion scare following a nasty fielding collision with Maharaj.

That allowed Dwaine Pretorius onto the field as a bowling replacement, but it was the spinners who made the difference for the tourists.

Maharaj’s spell was neat and tidy, but he was especially impressive in his captaincy where shrewd, intelligent bowling changes and fielding places saw the South Africans strangle their opposition.

Tabraiz Shamsi (2/53 off 9) was impactful, but in Joe Root (86 off 77), there was able resistance that took England’s hopes deep.

Root was eventually bowled by Nortje, bringing the curtain down on a poor performance from England and a hugely encouraging one for South Africa.

The second ODI takes place on Friday.

Scores in brief:

SA 333/5 in 50 (Van der Dussen 134, Markram 77, Malan 57)

England 271 in 46.5 (Root 86, Bairstow 63, Nortje 4/53, Shamsi 2/53, Markram 2/25)

SA won by 62 runs



