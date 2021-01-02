CONFIRMED | No Rabada for Proteas at Wanderers despite 'good progress'

Momentum from a convincing win in the first Test as well as a focus on future assignments have prompted the Proteas not to select Kagiso Rabada for the second and final Test against Sri Lanka starting at the Wanderers on Sunday.



Despite South Africa's bowling kingpin returning to the squad earlier this week having recovered from an abductor problem, the 25-year-old quick is still being managed ahead of series against Pakistan and Australia.

"Kagiso will not be considered for selection for this Test," a team spokesperson confirmed on Saturday.

A major consideration has been Rabada's conditioning, specifically his bowling workload over the past month.

"The coaches are very happy with his progress, but in terms of his workload, they'd like to ensure that he's in the right space to compete fully for Pakistan as well as Australia.

"He won't be playing."

South Africa's inexperienced attack initially struggled to assert itself on the opening day of the first Test in Centurion, notably conceding 340 runs before rookies Lutho Sipamla and Wiaan Mulder came to the fore to play starring roles in a victory by an innings and 45 runs.

As a result, the battle at the Bullring represents an ideal opportunity for the Proteas to afford them further experience and consequently build depth.

"Our bowling, particularly in the second innings (in Centurion), showed massive improvement," said opener and senior player, Dean Elgar.

"If we start well with the ball, we'll put Sri Lanka under pressure, especially at the Wanderers where there is some assistance."

Play will start at 10:00.