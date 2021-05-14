CONFIRMED | Proteas to tour West Indies for Tests, T20Is

Cricket South Africa has confirmed the Proteas will tour the West Indies in June-July this year.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Friday confirmed that the Proteas will tour the West Indies for Tests and T20 Internationals over June-July.

This confirmation follows "months of positive engagement with Cricket West Indies (CWI)", CSA said in a statement.

It will be South Africa's first bilateral tour to the Caribbean since 2010, followed by a tri-series in 2016 which also featured Australia.

The tour, which had to be rescheduled from 2020, will include two Test matches and five T20s, from 10 June-3 July.

The matches will be played at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia and the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada.

In their last bilateral encounter in the Windies in 2010, South Africa won the three-match Test series 2-0 (the second fixture was drawn) and produced a white-ball sweep, winning the T20 and ODI series 2-0 and 5-0 respectively.

CSA's director of cricket Graeme Smith expressed his gratitude to CWI and the governments of St Lucia and Grenada for helping the tour take place.

"We are extremely pleased to have the men's team's tour to the West Indies officially confirmed. Covid-19 has played havoc with the ICC Future Tours Programme and we are thankful to Cricket West Indies and the governments of St Lucia and Grenada for ensuring that the tour goes ahead as planned. The hosting nations, in particular, came to the party at very short notice and Cricket South Africa would like to extend its immense gratitude to them for their enthusiasm and willingness to host us," Smith said.

"Tours to the West Indies are always one of the most highly anticipated tours of them all, not only because of the beauty of the venues, but the quality and competitiveness of the cricket that is in store. We are looking forward to explosive displays of cricket and entertainment on our screens for fans around the world to consume as the two evenly matched countries come together for both Test and T20 cricket."

The Proteas are scheduled to arrive in St Lucia on 1 June.

South Africa tour to West Indies fixtures:



10-14 June, 1st Test - St Lucia

18-22 June, 2nd Test - St Lucia

26 June, 1st T20I - Grenada

27 June, 2nd T20I - Grenada

29 June, 3rd T20I - Grenada

1 July, 4th T20I - Grenada

3 July, 5th T20I - Grenada

