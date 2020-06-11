Confusion at CSA as CEO Thabang Moroe returns to work

Thabang Moroe, suspended as CSA CEO in December, arrived for work in Johannesburg on Thursday.

It leaves CSA in a complicated position given that Jacques Faul has been operating as acting CEO since December.

CSA board expected to provide further clarity on the matter on Thursday evening.

There was confusion atheadquarters in Johannesburg on Thursday as, who was suspended as the organisation's CEO back in December, arrived for work.

Moroe had been suspended with pay for six months as a result of alleged misconduct, and in his absence the CSA board has appointed Jacques Faul as its acting CEO, who has been operating since.

At the time, the CSA board committed to resolving the issue within six months, but that window has now passed without Moroe being officially charged for anything.

Sport24 understands that Moroe arrived at CSA headquarters on Thursday morning to resume his duties, but the building is currently operating under strict lockdown regulations as a result of the ongoing coronavirus crisis. No staff are working from the offices.

A photograph of Moroe at the CSA security gates on Thursday prompted speculation on social media that he had been refused entry because of his suspension, but that is inaccurate.

It still leaves CSA in a complicated situation, though, and the organisation confirmed on Thursday afternoon that the board of directors, led by president Chris Nenzani, would be issuing a statement on Thursday evening to "bring the media up to date on various matters".

Last week, the South African Cricketers Association (SACA) criticised the role of the board in dealing with Moroe's suspension and its failure to deal with the matter inside the six-month period it had committed to.

"There appears to be a distinct lack of will at board level to deal with this matter, despite the dire need for finality on this material issue for all stakeholders in cricket," SACA said through its CEO Andrew Breetzke.

According to Moroe's lawyer, Michael Motsoeneng Bill, Moroe has now served the six month suspension period and it is a case of business as usual.

"On Monday we wrote to them (CSA) saying that we would tender services from today, so that's what we did," he told Sport24 on Thursday.

"The suspension has run its course. In relation to the suspension, we are happy that we're back to work. The six months has lapsed."