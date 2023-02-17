Conrad insists Bavuma's Proteas promotion doesn't make Elgar a bad captain

Proteas Test coach Shukri Conrad has emphatically stated Temba Bavuma's promotion to red-ball captain is no reflection on Dean Elgar's leadership.

Both he and CSA director of cricket Enoch Nkwe hailed Elgar's role in steering the ship during a turbulent time for the national side and still value his presence in the broader leadership group.

Conrad reiterated that he takes full accountability for his decision and simply believes Bavuma is an ideal fit for the direction he wants to take the team in.

Temba Bavuma's promotion from Proteas Test deputy to sheriff, along with Dean Elgar's consequent demotion, is in no way an issue of one player's leadership capabilities being better than the other.

New national red-ball coach Shukri Conrad made that fact plainly clear following Friday's confirmation of the new captaincy structure ahead of the two-Test series against the West Indies starting at the end of the month.

Speculation had been rife that Bavuma was a shoo-in for the role over the past few weeks though it's still notable that as recently as the build-up to the taxing tour to Australia, Elgar had expressed his enthusiasm for moulding a unit according to his vision.

The feisty left-hander has led the Proteas to an improved, creditable fourth on the World Test Championship (WTC) table, but with the current cycle essentially done and dusted, Conrad has understandably adopted a long-term view.

READ | Biff praises Temba for 'right' response to SA20 snub, reiterates franchises' selection autonomy

"I really want to pay my respect to Dean. He's done an exceptional job over the past few years, and in my conversations with him, that's a fact I made very clear to him," he said.

"This was pretty much my decision. I felt that Temba and I are a really good fit. Dean's still going to play a huge role in our leadership group. This is not about Temba being a good captain and Dean being a bad captain.

"I just felt this structure is the right fit for us going forward."

Enoch Nkwe, Cricket South Africa's ethereally diplomatic director of cricket, also sought to quell any cynical judgements over the move, particularly a perception of a quid pro quo whereby Bavuma was handed the Test role in exchange for giving up the T20 captaincy.

Proteas Test squad:





Temba Bavuma (captain, Lions), Gerald Coetzee (Knights), Tony de Zorzi (Western Province), Dean Elgar (Titans), Simon Harmer (Titans), Marco Jansen (Warriors), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Titans), Wiaan Mulder (Lions), Senuran Muthusamy (Dragons), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Keegan Petersen (Dolphins), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Ryan Rickelton (Lions).

"It had nothing to do with making up for certain positions. The call was just really made in terms of the clear direction we're going in terms of a team and system. We all felt the change in leadership was needed," he said.

"We felt strongly the best person to guide us into this new chapter is Temba. We see him adapting to the playing philosophy that coach Shukri advocates. They worked together during the ODI series against England, so there's an established relationship already. There's good synergy.

"Dean has done a great job to lead the side through stormy waters, to get them out of the challenging position they were in previously and put them in a good position in the WTC. We're not getting too far ahead of ourselves. In the end, we really want to thank Dean for what he's done.

"This has had nothing to do with making up for leadership positions."

Gallo Images Charle Lombard/Gallo Images

Bavuma and Conrad were essentially inseparable during training sessions in the recently concluded ODI series against England, where the latter was in charge temporarily due to the unavailability of new limited overs mentor, Rob Walter.

The two men's discussions merely served as confirmation to Conrad - who's worked extensively with Bavuma previously - that the elegant right-hander needs to be his team leader.

"We've come a long way, Temba and I. He knows pretty much how I want to do things, and I believe I have a good understanding of his way too," said Conrad.



"Our few days in Bloemfontein and Kimberley went a long way towards ensuring we found our common ground and consolidated the plan to have him as captain. Hopefully, he'll keep shining with his performances. He's been a key performer for the Test side, and long may that continue.

"Captaincy sits well with Temba."

The first Test in Centurion starts on February 28.



