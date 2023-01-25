37m ago

Conrad 'well-prepared', talks up Proteas synergy with Walter ahead of England ODIs

  • Shukri Conrad admits that he is well-prepared to take over the Proteas ahead of their three-match ODI series against England.
  • Conrad's first national assignment will be as interim one-day coach with SA's white-ball coach Rob Walter still in New Zealand.
  • Speaking to reporters, Conrad insists that there is a wonderful synergy between Walter and himself as they look to take the Proteas forward.

Shukri Conrad says he is well-prepared ahead of his first assignment as Proteas coach with South Africa hosting England for three ODIs.

The series, which takes place in Bloemfontein and Kimberley, forms part of the World Cup Super League.

Conrad, who is the Proteas' Test coach, will be the caretaker ODI coach for this week's  series as white-ball coach Rob Walter is currently in New Zealand coaching the Otago Volts.

The 55-year-old has long been involved in cricket in South Africa, from his playing days to leading the Cape Cobras to three domestic titles.

Conrad worked in the National Academy as its head coach, coaching various SA A, Invitational and Emerging sides before settling as the SA Under-19 coach.

Conrad's first assignment will not be the Test side but overseeing the Proteas' tough ODI series against the reigning World Cup-winning team, England.

"There were times when I never thought that it would come to fruition. But it's all about timing and I am probably as well-prepared as I ever would've been a few years ago," Conrad told reporters on Wednesday.

"There would've probably be some areas of concern, but I feel I'm well-prepared."

The Proteas need to win at least one of the ODIs against England to still be in the running for automatic qualification for this year's Cricket World Cup in India.

Walter is expected to return for the Proteas for their two-match ODI series against the Netherlands set for 31 March and 2 April.

Conrad acknowledged that he has had daily conversations with Walter in preparation for this week's ODI series against England.

"I have a wonderful relationship with Rob, we share similar ideas for the game. We're in conversation literally every day in terms of where we feel the team is at," said Conrad.

"I'm on the ground here and he is eleven hours ahead of me so I've been entrusted to look after selection and to look after matters. This is my series now.

"If one looks at the red ball and white ball components, the two have grown closer together if you look at how the formats are being played. So there's a lot of synergy between Rob and I.

"I think we're a really good fit for South African cricket. Rob has a few years on me in terms of youth and he brings that energy.

The opening ODI on Friday starts at 13:00.

Proteas squad for England ODIs:

Temba Bavuma (captain, Lions), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Marco Jansen (Warriors), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Sisanda Magala (Lions), Keshav Maharaj, (Dolphins), Janneman Malan (Rocks), Aiden Markram (Titans), David Miller (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Wayne Parnell (Western Province), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions).

