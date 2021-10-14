Cricket Australia eyes 2023 window for postponed SA tour

Cricket Australia chief executive officer Nick Hockley says they found a window for a rescheduled tour of South Africa in 2023.

The Baggy Greens were supposed to tour South Africa earlier this year for three Tests, but pulled out citing Covid-19 concerns.

The moved angered Cricket South Africa to a point where they reported Cricket Australia to the International Cricket Council.

Speaking to cricket.com.au after CA's Annual General Meeting on Thursday, Hockley said they have been working hard to find a gap to play the series.

The Proteas are set to tour Australia in the 2022/23 summer that will see them play their first Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground since 2008.

For the 2021/22 summer, South Africa are hosting India while Australia are set to host England for the Ashes.

"We've been working over recent months to look to reschedule, and we think we've found a window in the calendar in 2023 to reschedule that tour," Hockley said.

"Our relationships with South Africa are very strong. As we said at the time, we were very disappointed, and I know our players were extremely disappointed not to be able to go to South Africa.

"We're pleased we've been able to find a window in 2023 to reschedule that tour."