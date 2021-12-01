Cricket SA board grants extension on submission of Ombudsman's SJN report

Cricket South Africa's board on Wednesday granted the Social Justice and Nation-building (SJN) Ombudsman an extension on the final submission of the report.

The initial deadline for the submission of the SJN report was 30 November but that has now been extended to 6 December.

The report is being compiled by transformation Ombudsman Dumisa Ntsebeza.

CSA said in a statement that "an update would be given once the report is received".

The SJN hearings took place through the second half of the year and were concluded at the end of October. It was held to give former players and administrators a platform to share their experiences of discrimination in the game.

Meanwhile, CSA's acting chief executive officer Pholetsi Moseki confirmed on Tuesday that the contents of the SJN report would be made public.

Moseki said they hoped the report's contents won't be as contested as compared to the infamous Fundudzi Forensic Report.

"The board will probably meet and go through the contents of the report, but it will be shared with the public. It won't be like the Fundudzi report," Moseki said.