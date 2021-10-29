Cricket SA CEO Moseki explains Graeme Smith's curious R1.4 million salary jump

Cricket South Africa's acting chief executive officer Pholetsi Moseki confirmed that Graeme Smith's salary increase was because of him losing out on personal revenue.

Smith, who is CSA's director of cricket, saw his salary increase from R4.1 million to R5.4 million per year.

Smith had signed on temporarily from December 2019 to March 2020, from where his contract was extended by a further two years.

Moseki, who was testifying at the Cricket for Social Justice and Nation-building hearings, was the chief financial officer at the time of Smith's courting and eventual hiring as CSA's director of cricket towards the end of 2019.

Smith's initial contract, an interim one that spanned from December 2019 to March 2020, was initially R4.1 million per annum (R342 000 per month).

It was increased to R5.4 million per annum (R450 000 per month), with Moseki saying that David Becker, International Cricket Council's former head of legal and Smith's legal representative, said that the increase was because of Smith losing out on other revenue.

Smith's contract was extended in April 2020 by a further two years, with CSA's then-acting CEO Jacques Faul being the accounting officer who signed off, with no concern raised by Marius Schoeman, who was an independent board member and also the audit and risk committee chairperson.

Moseki said it was going to be up to the Remuneration Committee to accept the increase as the board had ratified Smith's contract, but also said Faul and CSA's former company secretary Welsh Gwaza recused themselves from Smith's appointment, while it was led by the Chris Nenzani-led board.

"Becker highlighted that Smith was already in deficit with regard to loss of other revenue," Moseki said.

"That was basically his justification. I presume that was with his other commercial interests were concerned.

"I think that's the reason the R450 000 was justified, but Chantal Moon (CSA's human resources representative) raised the issue of the higher cost to CSA.

"Schoeman proposed changes on some clauses within the contract, but didn't raise any concerns with regards to the R450 000 per month that was requested by Smith.

"This amount was above the approved Remco, but because it was a short-term contract, it was felt the figure could have been accommodated in the budgeted figure for this role.

"I did highlight that if it does become more permanent, we'll have to go to Remco for the additional approval for the increase."

When contacted by Sport24, Becker said Smith had several commitments that would have to make way for him to take up the position.

"The issue was simply that Graeme was giving up a plethora of other serious work commitments in taking on the job, which were all revenue-generating," Becker said.

"There were a number of other contracts on the table. So there had to be a recognition of that. In fairness, there was a recognition of that by CSA."

Moseki said he wasn't in a position to know how Smith moved from being an employee to an independent contractor.

"I wouldn't know to be honest, but I do need to highlight that we have a number of independent contractors within our system," Moseki said.

Moseki also cleared the air with regards to Smith's appointment powers as the director of cricket, saying that they were covered by clause 12.6 of his contract.

Smith's appointment of long-time teammate and former Titans coach Mark Boucher as Ottis Gibson's replacement after former Proteas assistant coach and former Lions mentor Enoch Nkwe acted in the position for the doomed India tour of 2019 remains controversial.

"The clause reads that the director of cricket is to appoint, manage, supervise and dismiss members of staff reporting to the DOC, without approval from the board, with consultation with the CEO," added Moseki.