Cricket SA chair confirms Graeme Smith's director of cricket job will be advertised

Cricket South Africa's independent board chairperson Lawson Naidoo says director of cricket Graeme Smith must reapply for his position when his contract concludes at the end of March.

Smith, the 41-year-old former Proteas captain, has been in the position since December 2019, initially in a temporary role before it was made permanent in April 2020 for two years with an option to renew for a further year.

The manner in which Smith was appointed to the position was a matter that was discussed at the Cricket for Social Justice and Nation-building (SJN) hearings, with his lawyer David Becker saying in a statement that the SJN process was fundamentally flawed.

Becker was approached by Sport24 with regards to Smith's contract with CSA, but declined to comment.

Naidoo said the board had taken a decision for the position to be advertised, leaving Smith's future with the organisation unclear.

"Graeme's contract will come to a conclusion at the end of next month and the board took a decision to advertise the post," Naidoo said.

"The principal position is that we will advertise the post and if it is necessary to add a head-hunting component, we'll do so.

"The position we've taken is that positions must be advertised, and that particular position will be advertised."

The lack of clarity with regards to Smith's future with CSA also raises questions on whether disciplinary proceedings against him will take place.

Naidoo said the respective legal teams are still communicating to finalise Smith's procedures.

Smith was also named as a person who was to face disciplinary steps after Proteas coach Mark Boucher was notified of the disciplinary proceedings to be taken against him.

"Our respective legal teams are in discussion to finalise the terms of Smith's process," Naidoo said.

"It's taken us a bit longer than anticipated and I hoped to have announced those steps last week, but the conversations between the respective legal teams haven't been concluded.

"We're waiting on the legal teams any day now on an agreement on how the process will unfold."