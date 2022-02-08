Proteas

20m ago

add bookmark

Cricket SA chair confirms Graeme Smith's director of cricket job will be advertised

accreditation
Khanyiso Tshwaku
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Graeme Smith
Graeme Smith
BRENTON GEACH / AFP
  • Cricket South Africa's independent board chairperson Lawson Naidoo says the director of cricket position will be open for applications.
  • The position is currently occupied by Graeme Smith, who has been with CSA since 2019.
  • Naidoo says clarity on Smith's proceedings will be provided this week.

Cricket South Africa's independent board chairperson Lawson Naidoo says director of cricket Graeme Smith must reapply for his position when his contract concludes at the end of March.

Smith, the 41-year-old former Proteas captain, has been in the position since December 2019, initially in a temporary role before it was made permanent in April 2020 for two years with an option to renew for a further year.

The manner in which Smith was appointed to the position was a matter that was discussed at the Cricket for Social Justice and Nation-building (SJN) hearings, with his lawyer David Becker saying in a statement that the SJN process was fundamentally flawed.

Becker was approached by Sport24 with regards to Smith's contract with CSA, but declined to comment. 

Naidoo said the board had taken a decision for the position to be advertised, leaving Smith's future with the organisation unclear.

"Graeme's contract will come to a conclusion at the end of next month and the board took a decision to advertise the post," Naidoo said.

"The principal position is that we will advertise the post and if it is necessary to add a head-hunting component, we'll do so.

"The position we've taken is that positions must be advertised, and that particular position will be advertised."

The lack of clarity with regards to Smith's future with CSA also raises questions on whether disciplinary proceedings against him will take place.

Naidoo said the respective legal teams are still communicating to finalise Smith's procedures.

Smith was also named as a person who was to face disciplinary steps after Proteas coach Mark Boucher was notified of the disciplinary proceedings to be taken against him.

"Our respective legal teams are in discussion to finalise the terms of Smith's process," Naidoo said.

"It's taken us a bit longer than anticipated and I hoped to have announced those steps last week, but the conversations between the respective legal teams haven't been concluded.

"We're waiting on the legal teams any day now on an agreement on how the process will unfold."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
proteasboard appointmentsgraeme smithlawson naidoojohannesburgcricket
loading... Live
Knights 0/0
Dolphins 0
View More
Voting Booth
What are your views on the World Rugby men's Player of the Year nominations for 2021 not including any Springboks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disgrace! Both Siya Kolisi AND Eben Etzebeth should have been nominated!
39% - 6661 votes
Siya, at the very least, should have been included after a superb season
6% - 1057 votes
Etzebeth has been SA's best player this year and should feel hard done by
21% - 3643 votes
Get over it! Moaning about this just sounds like sour grapes!
33% - 5700 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep 2021

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep 2021

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep 2021

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo