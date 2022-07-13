Cricket SA confident Proteas will secure automatic World Cup qualification despite Oz withdrawal

CSA boss Pholetsi Moseki says they back the Proteas to still qualify for next year's Cricket Word Cup in India.

The Proteas have forfeited 30 Super League points to Australia after cancelling next year's one-day series Down Under.

Moseki says CSA tried to arrange the series at a later stage but no date could be agreed upon.

Cricket South Africa's CEO, Pholetsi Moseki, says they are confident that the Proteas can still qualify for next year's 50-over Cricket World Cup in India.

This comes despite the local cricket governing body cancelling the Proteas' one-day series in Australia which was scheduled for January 2023.

The series was part of the ICC Super League which determines direct qualification for the 2023 World Cup. As a result, South Africa will forfeit all 30 Super League points to Australia.

The Proteas are currently a lowly 11th in the ICC Super League standings, with only the top eight teams getting direct entry into the World Cup. The remaining teams will have to play in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier along with five associate teams.

In a statement, Moseki said attempts were made to play the series at a later stage but a suitable date could not be agreed upon.

He stressed, however, that CSA backed the Proteas to still gain direct entry into the World Cup.

"CSA is always keen on honouring its bilateral commitments. While CSA is committed to honouring its fixtures in respect of the Future Tours Programme there will sometimes be unforeseen circumstances that would negate this resolve. In the case of the Australia tour, CSA reached out to its counterpart months ago to reschedule the tour to mutually agreeable dates. CSA offered four options to that effect. Unfortunately, and to our disappointment, none of these were acceptable to Cricket Australia.

"CSA has agreed that [the] ICC award Australia the competition points. While we are saddened at losing the crucial points, we are confident that our in-form Proteas team will garner the requisite points through the remaining games to secure automatic qualification to the showpiece event in India next year," Moseki said in the statement.

Moseki added that it was a difficult decision but had to be made to accommodate South Africa's new domestic T20 league.

"The long-term sustainability of our new T20 League is reliant on having all our domestic players available for this exciting new addition to the CSA calendar.

"CSA is looking forward to be hosted by Cricket Australia for an enticing blend of cricket in the three-Test series which includes the Boxing Day and New Year's Tests in Melbourne and Sydney," concluded Moseki.

Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley added: "It is disappointing that Cricket South Africa will be unable to contest the ODI series in January."



