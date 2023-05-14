22m ago

Share

Cricket SA confirm Proteas women all-format 2024 tour to Australia, set to play first-ever Test

accreditation
Compiled by Lynn Butler
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Sune Luus (Gallo)
Sune Luus (Gallo)
  • Cricket South Africa has confirmed an all-format tour between Australia and the Proteas women in 2024.
  • The Proteas women will tour world champions Australiam which includes three T20Is, three ODIs and a sole four-day Test.
  • It will be the Proteas' seventh Test since readmission and first-ever Test against Australia in Perth.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed a bilateral all-format series as the Proteas women tour Australia in 2024.

Following the two sides, who met in the final of this year's T20 World Cup at Newlands, South Africa will go head-to-head against the world champions in three T20Is, three ODIs and a first-ever four-day Test.  

The tour will begin with the T20I format, with the first two matches held at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on 27 and 28 January before the third clash is played at the Bellerive Oval in the city of Hobart on 30 January.

These matches will help the Proteas and the reigning T20 World Cup champions prepare for the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Bangladesh.

The ODI series carries additional significance for both sides as they seek to earn crucial points in the ongoing ICC Women's Championship campaign (2022-25) which forms part of the qualification pathway for the 2025 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in India.  

The trio of ODIs will be shared by the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on 3 February as well as the North Sydney Oval in Sydney on 7 and 10 February. 

The tour will conclude with the historic once-off Test match at the WACA Ground in Perth between 15-18 February.

It will be the Proteas' seventh Test since readmission and second in two years following the drawn tie against England in 2022. 

"The confirmation of this hugely important tour for the Proteas Women in Australia is welcomed news. I would like to thank Cricket Australia for their collaboration in helping make this substantial tour a reality," said Cricket SA CEO Pholetsi Moseki.

"The trip 'Down Under' which is included in the first women's cricket Future Tours Programme (FTP), will present the Proteas with elite competition during a pivotal phase ahead of the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Bangladesh in September, as the team continue their storied journey near the top of the women's game.

"Following the success of the recent Women's T20 World Cup held on home soil, it is without a doubt that the South African public and the global cricket fan at large is eagerly awaiting the next opportunity to witness world class women's cricket and this tour goes a long way in delivering that."

2024 fixtures of SA's tour to Australia:

Women's T20I Series in Australia:  

Saturday, 27 January 2024 - 1st T20I Australia vs South Africa (Manuka Oval, Canberra) 

Sunday, 28 January 2024 - 2nd T20I Australia vs South Africa (Manuka Oval, Canberra)  

Tuesday, 30 January 2024 - 3rd T20I Australia vs South Africa (Bellerive Oval, Hobart)

Women's ODI Series in Australia:  

Saturday, 03 February 2024 - 1st ODI Australia vs South Africa (Adelaide Oval, Adelaide)  

Wednesday, 07 February 2024 - 2nd ODI Australia vs South Africa (North Sydney Oval, Sydney)  

Saturday, 10 February 2024 - 3rd ODI Australia vs South Africa (North Sydney Oval, Sydney) 

Women's Test Match in Australia:

15-18 February 2024 - Only Test Australia vs South Africa (WACA Ground, Perth)  


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
australiaproteas womencsacricket
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
loading... Live
Ireland 15/0
Bangladesh 274/10
View More
loading... Live
Everton 0
Manchester City 3
View More
loading... Live
Everton 0
Manchester City 3
View More
loading... Live
Brentford 2
West Ham United 0
View More
Voting Booth
Who should replace Jacques Nienaber as Springbok coach after the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Deon Davids
2% - 95 votes
Mzwandile Stick
6% - 244 votes
John Dobson
18% - 705 votes
Johan Ackermann
24% - 919 votes
Franco Smith
5% - 179 votes
Johann van Graan
4% - 147 votes
Jake White
8% - 294 votes
Rassie Erasmus
32% - 1233 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors

10 May

Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors
You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car

10 May

You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car
Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans

09 May

Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans
What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?

03 May

What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?
What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?

03 May

What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?
WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it

25 Apr

WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it
See more sponsored content
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo