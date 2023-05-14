Cricket SA confirm Proteas women all-format 2024 tour to Australia, set to play first-ever Test

Cricket South Africa has confirmed an all-format tour between Australia and the Proteas women in 2024.

The Proteas women will tour world champions Australiam which includes three T20Is, three ODIs and a sole four-day Test.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed a bilateral all-format series as the Proteas women tour Australia in 2024.

Following the two sides, who met in the final of this year's T20 World Cup at Newlands, South Africa will go head-to-head against the world champions in three T20Is, three ODIs and a first-ever four-day Test.

The tour will begin with the T20I format, with the first two matches held at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on 27 and 28 January before the third clash is played at the Bellerive Oval in the city of Hobart on 30 January.

These matches will help the Proteas and the reigning T20 World Cup champions prepare for the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Bangladesh.

The ODI series carries additional significance for both sides as they seek to earn crucial points in the ongoing ICC Women's Championship campaign (2022-25) which forms part of the qualification pathway for the 2025 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in India.

The trio of ODIs will be shared by the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on 3 February as well as the North Sydney Oval in Sydney on 7 and 10 February.

The tour will conclude with the historic once-off Test match at the WACA Ground in Perth between 15-18 February.

It will be the Proteas' seventh Test since readmission and second in two years following the drawn tie against England in 2022.

"The confirmation of this hugely important tour for the Proteas Women in Australia is welcomed news. I would like to thank Cricket Australia for their collaboration in helping make this substantial tour a reality," said Cricket SA CEO Pholetsi Moseki.



"The trip 'Down Under' which is included in the first women's cricket Future Tours Programme (FTP), will present the Proteas with elite competition during a pivotal phase ahead of the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Bangladesh in September, as the team continue their storied journey near the top of the women's game.

"Following the success of the recent Women's T20 World Cup held on home soil, it is without a doubt that the South African public and the global cricket fan at large is eagerly awaiting the next opportunity to witness world class women's cricket and this tour goes a long way in delivering that."

2024 fixtures of SA's tour to Australia:

Women's T20I Series in Australia:

Saturday, 27 January 2024 - 1st T20I Australia vs South Africa (Manuka Oval, Canberra)

Sunday, 28 January 2024 - 2nd T20I Australia vs South Africa (Manuka Oval, Canberra)

Tuesday, 30 January 2024 - 3rd T20I Australia vs South Africa (Bellerive Oval, Hobart)

Women's ODI Series in Australia:

Saturday, 03 February 2024 - 1st ODI Australia vs South Africa (Adelaide Oval, Adelaide)

Wednesday, 07 February 2024 - 2nd ODI Australia vs South Africa (North Sydney Oval, Sydney)

Saturday, 10 February 2024 - 3rd ODI Australia vs South Africa (North Sydney Oval, Sydney)

Women's Test Match in Australia:



15-18 February 2024 - Only Test Australia vs South Africa (WACA Ground, Perth)



