Cricket SA dismiss former chief commercial officer Kugandrie Govender

Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced on Saturday that they had fired their former chief commercial Kugandrie Govender, who also acted as the company's CEO last year.

Govender was issued a notice of suspension on 14 December 2020, which came days after axed company secretary Welsh Gwaza was also suspended by the then-interim board.

She was accused of "misconduct while in the position as chief commercial officer of CSA and while acting CEO".

Govender was temporarily reinstated into her post in February this year before again being suspended by CSA.

"Following a lengthy disciplinary process involving Ms Kugandrie Govender (the currently suspended Chief Commercial Officer) this matter has now been concluded," said CSA's statement.

"The Chairperson of the Disciplinary Tribunal, Advocate Terry Motau SC, imposed a sanction of immediate dismissal, having regard inter alia to the seriousness of Ms Govender’s misconduct, the breach of trust and including the fact that a continued working relationship between Ms Govender and CSA would no longer be possible.

"Ms Govender’s employment has been terminated with immediate effect.

"The case against Ms Govender was the last of the pending disciplinary matters that CSA had to conclude. CSA views the finalisation of this disciplinary matter as critical towards the stabilisation of the commercial business unit.

"The fact that the matter has been concluded is also a necessary step towards ensuring that CSA enters a new trajectory of firmly focusing on serving the game of cricket and repositioning its relationship with its stakeholders and partners."