Cricket SA drops disciplinary hearing against Mark Boucher: 'No basis to sustain charges'

Cricket SA has dropped all disciplinary charges against Proteas coach Mark Boucher.

The disciplinary hearing was set for 16 May but the governing body says there is "no basis" to sustain the charges.

CSA adds it will also contribute towards Boucher's legal expenses.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Tuesday dropped all charges against Proteas head coach Mark Boucher.

Boucher's disciplinary hearing was set for 16 May, with the governing body having taken steps for his dismissal.

However, in a massive about-turn, CSA dropped all charges which leaves Boucher free to continue his role as head coach of the national team.

"Cricket South Africa (CSA) has concluded that there is no basis to sustain any of the disciplinary charges, including charges of racism, against Mark Boucher, the coach of the Proteas Men's cricket team. The Board of CSA has therefore formally and unreservedly withdrawn all of the charges," a statement from CSA read.

After consulting with its external lawyers, CSA added that it would contribute towards Boucher's legal costs.

Charges of racism were lodged against Boucher after Paul Adams, a former team-mate, said at last year's Social Justice and Nation-Building (SJN) hearings that he had been a victim of racial discrimination during his playing days.

Adams said Boucher would refer to him as "brown s***" during team fines meetings around 20 years ago.

There was also a charge laid against Boucher after Proteas assistant coach Enoch Nkwe resigned last year.

That matter was also supposed to have been a key item in the hearing, with the charge sheet alleging that Boucher "treated Mr. Nkwe in a manner unbecoming of a leader in your position".

The other charge facing Boucher related to his stance during the Black Lives Matter movement and "allegedly dealing with the white players' 'concerns and requested that the team manager (who is black) deal with the black players’ concerns.

"This allegedly created or exacerbated division and alienated players and the team."

CSA's backtrack comes after Adams said earlier this week that he would not be testifying in the hearing.

In conclusion, CSA said Boucher, Adams and Nkwe all "remain valued members of the CSA coaching fraternity.”

Nkwe is currently a consultant at the Lions, while Adams is head coach of the Eastern Cape Iinyathi.