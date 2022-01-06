Cricket SA explains why there are 'spectators' at Wanderers, says no tickets on sale

Cricket South Africa has explained that the hospitality tickets they have made available for the ongoing Test series between South Africa and India aren't for sale.

They said they are part of commercial deliverables for their partners.

Fans are not allowed to watch the matches at stadiums.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has moved to clarify why they have kept some hospitality suites open at the Wanderers this week while crowds still aren't allowed in to watch at the stadium.



Those watching the second Test between the Proteas and India on television have noticed spectators who are clearly not part of the playing groups or backroom staff watching the action from the suites in the ground.

In a statement released on Thursday as the rain fell in Johannesburg, CSA said the hospitality tickets that have been used to allow some people to watch at the stadium form part of a commercial deliverable and they are not for sale.

At the first Test between India and South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion, there were also few hospitality boxes that were open and attended to by some supporters.

The same has been applied for the ongoing second Test at the Wanderers.

"CSA is still contractually obligated to issue hospitality tickets to its commercial partners and guests traveling with Team India," the statement said.

"Therefore, attendance of matches by commercial partners is a contractual commercial deliverable, in pursuance of partner obligations.

"No hospitality tickets are being sold nor available for sale."

The statement in full:

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has noted the confusion concerning the allocation of hospitality tickets for the South Africa and India series.

Consequently and noting the need to clarify this situation, CSA wishes to emphasise that the decision not to sell tickets for the series was due to the necessity not to compromise the bio-secure environment the teams are playing under. However, CSA is still contractually obligated to issue hospitality tickets to its commercial partners and guests traveling with Team India. Therefore, attendance of matches by commercial partners is a contractual commercial deliverable, in pursuance of partner obligations. No hospitality tickets are being sold nor available for sale.

CSA regrets that cricket fans are presently not able to attend matches, owing to the restrictions that have been occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic and very specific conditions of a bio-secure environment. CSA is hopeful that soon fans will be able to attend live matches and enjoy their sport of choice.

CSA further thanks the public for its understanding and for supporting the national team.

