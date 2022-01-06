Proteas

46m ago

add bookmark

Cricket SA explains why there are 'spectators' at Wanderers, says no tickets on sale

accreditation
Compiled by Khanyiso Tshwaku
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Cricket SA hospitality suites at the Wanderers (Gallo)
Cricket SA hospitality suites at the Wanderers (Gallo)
  • Cricket South Africa has explained that the hospitality tickets they have made available for the ongoing Test series between South Africa and India aren't for sale.
  • They said they are part of commercial deliverables for their partners.
  • Fans are not allowed to watch the matches at stadiums.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has moved to clarify why they have kept some hospitality suites open at the Wanderers this week while crowds still aren't allowed in to watch at the stadium.

Those watching the second Test between the Proteas and India on television have noticed spectators who are clearly not part of the playing groups or backroom staff watching the action from the suites in the ground.

In a statement released on Thursday as the rain fell in Johannesburg, CSA said the hospitality tickets that have been used to allow some people to watch at the stadium form part of a commercial deliverable and they are not for sale.

At the first Test between India and South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion, there were also few hospitality boxes that were open and attended to by some supporters.

The same has been applied for the ongoing second Test at the Wanderers.

"CSA is still contractually obligated to issue hospitality tickets to its commercial partners and guests traveling with Team India," the statement said.

"Therefore, attendance of matches by commercial partners is a contractual commercial deliverable, in pursuance of partner obligations.

"No hospitality tickets are being sold nor available for sale."

The statement in full:

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has noted the confusion concerning the allocation of hospitality tickets for the South Africa and India series.

Consequently and noting the need to clarify this situation, CSA wishes to emphasise that the decision not to sell tickets for the series was due to the necessity not to compromise the bio-secure environment the teams are playing under. However, CSA is still contractually obligated to issue hospitality tickets to its commercial partners and guests traveling with Team India. Therefore, attendance of matches by commercial partners is a contractual commercial deliverable, in pursuance of partner obligations. No hospitality tickets are being sold nor available for sale.

CSA regrets that cricket fans are presently not able to attend matches, owing to the restrictions that have been occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic and very specific conditions of a bio-secure environment.  CSA is hopeful that soon fans will be able to attend live matches and enjoy their sport of choice.

CSA further thanks the public for its understanding and for supporting the national team.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
indiaproteasjohannesburgcricket
Voting Booth
What are your views on the World Rugby men's Player of the Year nominations for 2021 not including any Springboks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disgrace! Both Siya Kolisi AND Eben Etzebeth should have been nominated!
39% - 6092 votes
Siya, at the very least, should have been included after a superb season
6% - 978 votes
Etzebeth has been SA's best player this year and should feel hard done by
21% - 3314 votes
Get over it! Moaning about this just sounds like sour grapes!
33% - 5196 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep 2021

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep 2021

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep 2021

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.21358.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo