1h ago

Cricket SA hearings: Khaya Zondo delves into pain of AB de Villiers-enforced non-selection

Khanyiso Tshwaku
Khaya Zondo (Getty)
  • Khaya Zondo explained in graphic detail how the exclusion from the fifth ODI against India in 2015 affected him.
  • Zondo's testimony was initially made privately, but was publicised at his request on Friday after Hussein Manack's testimony about the saga on Thursday.
  • Zondo said the matter left him with all sorts of questions in his mind.

Dolphins batter and South African Cricketers' Association president Khaya Zondo graphically detailed the pain he experienced because of his AB de Villiers-enforced non-selection in the fifth ODI against India in 2015.

Zondo's testimony was initially done in private last month, but requested to have it publicised on Friday after former selector Hussein Manack explained his role in the saga and apologised for not fighting harder for Zondo in that Mumbai game.

Zondo firmed up Manack's testimony in detailing how he was down to play fifth ODI in David Miller's place, who was out of form at the time, but JP Duminy's injury opened a berth for a sure bet to play.

Current Proteas Test captain Dean Elgar was then flown in and Miller wasn't dropped for the ODI that SA won by 214 runs to seal the five-match series 3-2. Zondo had been with the squad in India.

Zondo said Miller's move up the order in the fourth game of the series to remedy a loss of form didn't just shock him, but also an unnamed white senior player who questioned the decision.

Zondo, who was pencilled in to play, was informed on the morning of the game by De Villiers that he wasn't going to play.

"While we were sitting on the bench, one white senior player asked me: 'Do you think this decision is racist?'," Zondo said.

"Another question in the conversation was: 'If this player is selected to bat in the middle order, why does he change his position if he's not performing in his particular position? Why does he go and fulfil someone else's role at number one, which is a drastic change?

"Another question was: 'If he performs at number one, what then happens to the person who was occupying that position? Do they lose their spot to that person because of performance? Does that person move back to number five where he has not performed? Does that fix the problem of him not performing at the time in their original position?'

"These questions from this white player were trying to make cricketing sense of this decision. These questions from this senior player made me think there were talks around this matter and started to raise the thought on whether these decisions are actually based on cricket or the cricketing decisions are based on friendships, race or factors other than cricket."

Zondo, who made his debut against India four years later and played four further ODIs, said the decision to leave him out of that game left him wondering whether exclusionary racial dynamics were at play.

He also lamented at how the missed playing opportunities deprived him a chance of a lifetime of playing in front of potential Indian Premier League scouts.

"Because I was the next batter in line, I would have had to replace that particular batter. Whether they thought of race as a factor, only they can answer," Zondo said.

"Do I think it has a racist element to it or to keep me out of the team? My mind does go there. There was an element of now we have to drop this particular player, we now have to put in Khaya because I was the reserve batter on the tour.

"That decision sought to keep me out of the team. That I can say for sure. It was definitely for me not to play. It was a straightforward swap.

"If it was a simple decision for me to play, it was a simple one of replacing that player with Khaya and not the lengths of changing positions and do certain things for a player yet there's a player on the side and you want to play him.

"Do I think the stuff was done to give opportunities to friends? I think they were because India is a lucrative tour. If you perform on a tour of India, you can showcase your skills and be seen by the Indian public and the Indian Premier League owners.

"I do think there was a racial element involved, along with doing favours for friends element involved."

Zondo admitted to switching off during the game in an attempt to numb the events of the morning that led to his exclusion.

"I switched off mentally for the rest of the day and detached myself from the team because it became clear that I wasn't wanted," Zondo said.

"Switching off helped me cope with everything that was happening and the hardest part was watching the players who were selected ahead of me playing, having the opportunity to shine and make history with the national team and get potential future opportunities off my pain.

"For me, everything was done so that I can't replace or come into this particular position because what was available on tour or the opportunities that arose should someone perform.

"It was as if these positions were reserved for certain people and come hell or high water, Khaya can't play and this opportunity can't go to him."

