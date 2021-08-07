Cricket SA hearings: Khaya Zondo on 2015 selection saga: 'I lost respect for AB de Villiers'

Dolphins batter Khaya Zondo said he lost respect for AB de Villiers because of the former skipper's role in his exclusion for the fifth ODI versus India in 2015 after selectors chose him to play.

Zondo told the Cricket for Social Justice and Nation-building project that he wondered how De Villiers changed the selection rules to suit his needs.

Zondo also explained how he was insulted by two white players in a domestic four-day game because of the controversial Mumbai incident.

Dolphins batter Khaya Zondo said he lost respect for former Proteas captain AB de Villers for the former Proteas skipper's role in his exclusion in the starting XI for the fifth ODI against India in Mumbai in 2015.

Zondo's controversial dropping after being chosen to play by selectors in the series decider was the focal point of former selector Hussein Manack's Cricket for Social Justice and Nation-building (SJN) testimony on Thursday.

Zondo's testimony was private and recorded in July but was made public on Friday. He detailed how he was dropped on the morning of the match.

Manack explained the vigorous nature of Zondo's selection and how De Villiers spoke to then Cricket South Africa (CSA) chief executive officer Haroon Lorgat to intervene in the matter.

Zondo said it never made sense that De Villiers took responsibility and tried to justify his decision that, in the long run, set back his start to international cricket by more than three years.

"I remember in the moment of him explaining to me, losing all respect for him as a captain and as someone I looked up to as a cricketing hero," Zondo said.

"I could not believe that this guy was trying to justify himself to me and it came across as if I should just accept this decision because it came from him.

"It was as if he was given what he wanted and he was told he must come and explain to me because he didn't explain to me why I'd been left out of other matches.

"The coach (Russell Domingo) was always the one who spoke to me and now, suddenly, he's the one who's coming to explain. It showed he had a massive input in what transpired.

"Does this guy really think I have no sense of understanding or intelligence? Or maybe he thought I'd ask him for batting tips, so I thinks I'm a fan and whatever he says, I will naively accept because of who he is.

"Because he was trying to make sense of how another white player who wasn't in the ODI squad, but was in the Test squad, gets flown in from SA and gets selected in the starting XI of the fifth ODI after I'd been with the squad for two months."

When asked if a captain can override a selector's choice, Zondo said he found it peculiar that De Villers took the decision and communicated it to him.

Zondo said such matters were being communicated to him by then-Proteas coach Russell Domingo, whom Zondo said tried to distance himself from the issue.

"It happened to me, so he obviously can if he (De Villiers) does certain things. However, if he does those particular things, then he's doing something he shouldn't be doing," Zondo said.

"On paper, the final decision is taken by the convenor of selectors (Linda Zondi), not the captain. Policy wise, he should not be able to override the decision. What he could do is to try and convince the person to change his decision.

"How he does that is also up to the captain so that they can apply pressure and you would see in the article, pressure was applied to the selectors to change their decision because I was down to play.

"How can the selectors selector me and I don't get to play? Who took it off and why was it taken off?

"When explaining himself, the captain took responsibility for the decision and said he's the one who felt I shouldn't play.

"The coach was trying to pull himself away from what happened and tried to point out who made the decisions and that he wasn't listened to, like he tried to make them see reason that what is happening is wrong. He distanced himself from the issue."

Zondo said the matter followed him like a bad stench and was painfully reminded of it in a domestic game against the Lions in Potchefstroom.

In the aftermath of a letter being written to CSA about the India saga, Zondo was insulted about it on the field.

"We were playing a game in Potch against the Lions. There were two white players. One was bowling to me," Zondo said.

"I hit the ball for four and he said: 'Why didn’t you do this for SA A?' and then he bowled another ball and beat my bat and then said: 'If you weren’t so focused on writing letters, you might be a better player,' and his friend proceeded to call me a postman.

"I remember walking up to the guy who was bowling and I lost it. I was pointing my bat in his face. I had just been through the hardest thing any player can go through and they had no understanding of what it was like to be in that position and to make fun of it.

"They were making fun of the fact that, you almost got what you deserved. It was heart-breaking … they saw fit to comment and belittle and ridicule. They saw it as a joke."