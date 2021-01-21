Cricket SA interim board term extended by a month having 'gained favour of cricket lovers'

Cricket South Africa's (CSA) interim board (IB) will continue to operate for at least another month, sports minister Nathi Mthethwa has confirmed.

Headed by Judge Zac Yacoob, the IB has been tasked with cleaning up South African cricket from an administrative point of view.

This follows a hugely problematic 2020 that saw CSA presidents and CEOs come and go, while towards the end of last year intervention from the department of sport and Sascoc saw the entire CSA board step down.

The IB was assembled in October last year and initially given a three-month window to do its work.

CSA's members' council, however, only acknowledged the IB in November.

In a statement released by the department of sport on Thursday, it was confirmed that the work of the IB would continue until at least mid-February on Mthethwa's request.

"By all accounts and after some initial turbulence, the work of the Interim Board has gained favour amongst our country’s cricket lovers," Mthethwa said.

"Accordingly, I am confident that this extension will enable the Interim Board to produce a constructive and actionable report that contains the reforms required to help South African cricket realise their indubitable talent."

The IB is set to hold a press conference on Thursday morning where the extension is expected to be discussed in more detail.

Another item up for discussion will be the court action of Omphile Ramela, who was in December removed from the board.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff