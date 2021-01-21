Proteas

1h ago

add bookmark

Cricket SA interim board term extended by a month having 'gained favour of cricket lovers'

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Nathi Mthethwa (Gallo Images)
Nathi Mthethwa (Gallo Images)

Cricket South Africa's (CSA) interim board (IB) will continue to operate for at least another month, sports minister Nathi Mthethwa has confirmed. 

Headed by Judge Zac Yacoob, the IB has been tasked with cleaning up South African cricket from an administrative point of view. 

This follows a hugely problematic 2020 that saw CSA presidents and CEOs come and go, while towards the end of last year intervention from the department of sport and Sascoc saw the entire CSA board step down. 

The IB was assembled in October last year and initially given a three-month window to do its work. 

CSA's members' council, however, only acknowledged the IB in November. 

In a statement released by the department of sport on Thursday, it was confirmed that the work of the IB would continue until at least mid-February on Mthethwa's request. 

"By all accounts and after some initial turbulence, the work of the Interim Board has gained favour amongst our country’s cricket lovers," Mthethwa said.

"Accordingly, I am confident that this extension will enable the Interim Board to produce a constructive and actionable report that contains the reforms required to help South African cricket realise their indubitable talent."

The IB is set to hold a press conference on Thursday morning where the extension is expected to be discussed in more detail. 

Another item up for discussion will be the court action of Omphile Ramela, who was in December removed from the board.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Welsh Gwaza suspension, ICC matters at the root of Ramela's legal battle with CSA and sports...
Proteas: Sign of maturity as booze 'whistle-blower' Le Roux returns
Village boy, rickshaw-driver's son: Indian cricket's unlikely new heroes
Read more on:
csacricket
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
41% - 11370 votes
Cricket
12% - 3271 votes
Football
19% - 5120 votes
Athletics
2% - 684 votes
Boxing
1% - 268 votes
Cycling
2% - 637 votes
Golf
5% - 1405 votes
Motorsport
8% - 2326 votes
Tennis
3% - 919 votes
Water sports
1% - 244 votes
American sports
1% - 334 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 893 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo