Cricket SA interim board on avoiding Sports Minister intervention: 'We still have time'

Cricket South Africa's interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou says they still have enough time to find a solution while Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa stews on further action with CSA.

Nicolaou also said the members' council may not have the right information with regards to their rights on the majority independent board.

Nicolaou said they may even use indirect communication channels in order to achieve their goals.

Cricket South Africa's interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou says the 30-day period that Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has for gazetting the dreaded Section 13 of the Sports Act still gives them and the members' council enough time to find common ground with the composition of the organisation's board.

Mthethwa wasn't satisfied with the members' council response to his planned intervention through Section 13 (5) of the Sports Act that allows him to step into the affairs of an errant sporting body.

Mthethwa's action came about after yet another impasse between the members' council and the interim board, this time at last Saturday's Special General Meeting where the 75 percent required to pass through Memorandum of Incorporation amendments wasn't reached.

Nicolaou said they need to use the time effectively to arrive at a resolution before Mthethwa enforces Section 13.

"As a cricket fraternity, we beg that we use the time to solve the problem constructively before it gets there," Nicolaou said.

"It does take a couple of days to put out a gazette and I would be astonished if the minister hasn't been taking advice from the state lawyers. That's the process that leads to gazetting, which then gets put out in a notice.

"I guess for something of this nature where the powers reside in the minister, I suspect it could be implemented in 30 days, but there's a time with regards to a gazette being put out and implemented."

Nicolaou also felt the members' council felt unnecessarily threatened by the formation of an independent board, even though they'll be lesser in number as non-independents.

"I've heard in the corridors that the members' council won't be having representation on the board and that's not true. They will have input with regards as to who will be the independents and they will have four seats themselves," Nicolaou said.

Nicolaou also felt that the members' council members weren't filtering down the messages from their various meeting to their constituents properly.

This in turn, Nicolaou felt, has impeded the process of sending the right message that will help inform better decision-making.

Nicolaou, with a month's extension given to them by Mthethwa, said they still have to do everything in their power to fulfill their mandate.

"Not everything was being passed back on because there were so many disjointed statements along the way. When you go into a meeting mandated, it is incumbent on you to give feedback to the entire organisation," Nicolaou said.

"Maybe these messages haven't been communicated effectively. I could be wrong but I and the interim board will play whatever role constructively necessary to get this matter over the line."

"If it means we have to communicate through the affiliates and not the proper channels, then so be it. We can't afford cricket to plunge into crisis."