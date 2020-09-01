Cricket SA meet SASCOC over a number of "issues"

Cricket SA met SASCOC on Tuesday over what was called "a number of issues".

The cricket controlling body is considering adopting Judge Chris Nicholson recommendations, which would restructure their board, but SASCOC is believed to be opponents of the move.

Embattled cricket mother body Cricket South Africa (CSA) met SASCOC on Tuesday, over what was described as a "number of issues" pertaining to cricket, SASCOC interim CEO Ravi Govender confirmed.

CSA postponed their 5 September AGM to a so far unknown date after consultation with the sports minister, Nathi Mthethwa, before meeting Sascoc over a range of matters plaguing cricket administrators.

"I can confirm we had a meeting with Cricket South Africa today," said Govender.

"There were a number of issues that we had to engage them on, as the macro body and them being our member.

"The discussion has kicked off and we shared a lot of information and ideas on solution on things that need to be addressed.

"We are having a follow up meeting on Friday. I don't want to pre-empt those issues until we have that final discussions on Friday."

CSA is in the throngs of what's expected to be a heated contest for the presidency seat that could possibly turn ugly before the electoral AGM.

Moreover, it's believed that CSA is in the midst of a board and memorandum of incorporation restructure that would see the board make up favour more independent members than non-independent as per the 2012 Judge Chris Nicholson recommendations.

While many of the organisation's critics have clamoured for the adoption of Judge Nicholson's recommendations, which came about as the result of the inquiry into the 2009 IPL bonus scandal, SASCOC was believed to be vehemently opposed to the move.

Govender, however, would not confirm whether this was discussed in the meeting with CSA nor would he be drawn to comment on whether they were notified of CSA's decision to postpone their AGM prior to it taking effect.

"There's a few things we need to unpack [but] I can't comment on that at this stage," Govender said.