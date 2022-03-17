Cricket SA not planning major changes to Graeme Smith's Director of Cricket job specs

Graeme Smith's imminently vacated role of director of cricket at Cricket South Africa won't change in terms of scope.

CSA chair Lawson Naidoo confirmed that they are happy with the job specs as it currently stands and urgently want to advertise the post.

Meanwhile, new full-time CEO Pholetsi Moseki says CSA can also only now advertise several other key roles because of his eventual appointment.

Graeme Smith's role as Cricket South Africa's (CSA) director of cricket, which he vacates at the end of the month when his contract expires, will not be subjected to major changes in terms of scope.

Following the installation of Pholetsi Moseki as the federation's new full-time CEO on Wednesday, filling the position becomes the next vital step in the process of repairing CSA's shattered reputation after over two years of administrative chaos.

"The contract of the [director of cricket] comes to an end at the end of this month. We have publicly said that the position will be advertised, and it will be advertised any day now together with a number of other positions," said Lawson Naidoo, CSA's chairperson.

"It will be subject to an open and competitive process," he assured.

Sport24 understands that Smith, a legendary Proteas captain, will not be applying for a re-appointment, especially with his arbitration process with CSA - relating to adverse findings against him in the SJN report - still not having been concluded.

There has been widespread speculation that Enoch Nkwe, who resigned as Proteas assistant coach last year in a move that proved the catalyst for head coach Mark Boucher's disciplinary hearing in May, has positioned himself as a viable candidate for the role after being appointed as strategic consultant at the Lions for a two-month period last month.

Nkwe was the Proteas' interim team director in the latter stages of 2019.

Naidoo reiterated CSA's commitment to filling the vacancy speedily.

"The position is an incredibly important one.

"As we have reviewed the structure, we have looked at the many responsibilities and while there might be some tweaks to it, the job spec as a whole will remain intact," he said.

In fact, the director of cricket post is merely part of the drive to fill various other key positions within the organisation, which has operated at only one-third of its executive capacity.

However, those appointments could only be made and ratified once Moseki's role was confirmed.

"The company could not advertise for vacancies until the CEO position was confirmed," he said.

"CSA has been acting without two-thirds of its executive committee for the last while, as they were either being suspended or dismissed. We hope to go to the market within a day or two to open the process to fill positions."