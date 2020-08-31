Cricket SA postpones AGM, set for organisational 'reconfiguration'

Cricket South Africa has postponed its AGM, which was scheduled to take place on Saturday.

The organisation says the decision came after consultation between the board and the members' council.

The recommendations released in the Fundudzi forensic report contributed significantly to the postponement.

In another shocking turn of events, Cricket South Africa (CSA) has postponed its AGM, which was due to take place in Johannesburg on Saturday.

The AGM was to see the members' council vote in a new CSA president and board.

A statement released by CSA on Monday said that there were certain "critical processes" that were under review that needed to be completed before the AGM could take place.

Sport24 understands that Monday saw members of the CSA leadership meet with sports minister Nathi Mthethwa and, after further consultation between the existing board and the members council, the decision was taken to postpone.

The statement highlighted "the review of the governance model of Cricket South Africa on the outstanding matters recommended by the Nicholson Commission of Enquiry in its report" as one reason for the decision while another concerned the "review and implementation of the findings and recommendations made by Fundudzi Forensic Services Proprietary Limited (Fundudzi) in its report (Forensic Report) following completion of the forensic investigation conducted by Fundudzi into various governance issues within Cricket South Africa during a period of 48 (forty eight) months from 2016 to 2019"

The statement added that CSA needed to settle on the formulation and adoption of "a comprehensive roadmap" before the AGM could take place.

CSA's Nicholson report, which was released in 2012, ultimately led to the dismissal of then-CEO Gerald Majola following the infamous 2009 CSA bonus scandal while the Fundudzi report was central to the firing of CEO Thabang Moroe last week.

Moroe and his legal team say that he was not given a fair hearing before his dismissal and they are proceeding with their own legal action.

Monday's news is the latest in a string of developments that paint a picture of an organisation in disarray.

The organisation, with Beresford Williams as acting president and Kugandrie Govender its acting CEO, will now seek further engagement with the members council on the various issues they had raised in the build-up to the AGM.

Mthethwa, the release added, as well as SASCOC and other stakeholders of CSA will also be consulted with the recruitment process for board positions now extended.

The statement added that there would be a "reconfiguration of the organisational structure to ensure that the remedial actions recommended by Fundudzi of the forensic review is implemented."

No date has been set for the AGM.

"Cricket South Africa will accordingly announce a new date for the Annual General Meeting in due course. The notice related to the Annual General Meeting will be circulated in due course," the statement added.

"Cricket South Africa will keep all stakeholders updated in relation to the revised timetable for Annual General Meeting.

"We apologise for inconvenience caused to all stakeholders."

- Compiled by Sport24 staff