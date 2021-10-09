Proteas

40m ago

add bookmark

Cricket SA posts R221 million loss in Covid-19 hit financial year

accreditation
Khanyiso Tshwaku
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Cricket South Africa (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)
Cricket South Africa (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)
  • Cricket South Africa recorded an R221-million loss for the 2020/21 financial year.
  • This was announced at their annual general meeting that took place at the Irene Country Club in Pretoria on Saturday.
  • Finance committee chairperson Mark Rayner said the Covid-19 pandemic affected revenues, but they were able to cut down on expenditure.

Cricket South Africa recorded a R221 million loss for the 2022/21 financial year, it was announced at their annual general meeting (AGM) in Tshwane on Saturday.

CSA's finance committee chairperson Mark Rayner said their revenue dropped from R1 billion to R512 million, but they were also able to minimise expenditure.

CSA was also robbed of a money-spinning T20 tour by India last year because of Covid-19.

READ | Proteas v Oz: Massive style changes since naïve first T20 clash

The England men's cricket team withdrawing from their ODI leg of last year's tour to SA and Australia's dubious cancellation of their three-match Test series this year set CSA back financially.

The said tours have yet to be rescheduled, but Rayner, a former Multichoice South Africa chief executive officer, said they were also aided by a swing in the exchange rate.

"The organisation reacted swiftly in reducing its expenditure, with the expenses dropping from R1.2 billion to around R700 million in response to the loss in revenue to mitigate the losses as swiftly as possible," Rayner said.

"The swing in the foreign exchange rate as the weaker rand helped us to an R89 million foreign exchange profit.

"We've seen a decrease in revenue, but a corresponding decrease in expenditure. However, the Covid-19 impact was significant.

"Broadcast and sponsorship income took a knock because of the lack of cricket being played, but we're pleased with how the organisation has been able to react and mitigate these losses."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
csacricket south africaagmmark raynerpretoriacricket
loading... Live
South Africa U19 99/10
North West 142/4
View More
Voting Booth
After the opening weekend of URC action, what did you make of the South African struggles?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It exposed the quality of South African rugby...
41% - 1974 votes
There were positives to take
7% - 334 votes
We shouldn't read too much into one weekend
17% - 839 votes
It will take the SA sides time to adjust to the new competition
35% - 1718 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21279.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo