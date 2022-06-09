Cricket SA, Roc Nation confirm commercial partnership in effort to provide 'sportstainment' future

Cricket SA and Roc Nation Sport International (RNSI) announced on Thursday they have joined hands in a new commercial partnership.

The announcement comes as CSA tries to steady the ship after years of off-field matters which have beset the organisation.

"As part of this new chapter, the core vision of the collaboration includes proactive engagement with a passionate cricket fanbase, striving for excellence both on and off the field, while facilitating a vibrant match-day experience," said CSA in a statement.

According to CSA, they are looking to the future as a 'sportstainment' brand and feel Roc Nation is best placed to get them there.

CSA added: "The partnership with RNSI will also give CSA access to commercial platforms and opportunities that will assist in delivering the business objectives and goals."

"CSA is deliberate and intentional about repositioning its energy to a fan-facing brand experience. The bumper calendar properties that CSA has to offer will be elevated to a global audience, which will in turn export the CSA brand and its varied offerings," said CSA chief Pholetsi Moseki.

"This new direction augurs well for the appetite that our sport fans have demonstrated for our products and is bound to resonate soundly across the country and the globe. This is a thrilling moment for CSA as it charters the excitement back to the fans, to be part of it."

On the new deal, RNSI president Michael Yormark said, "This is a multi-faceted partnership that I am confident will be a great success, and our desire is for all cricket-lovers to be part of it, and to passionately connect with the sport. There are so many incredible athletes involved in SA cricket, with inspirational stories waiting to be told, not only in South Africa, but across a global market.

"For those who might ask why or how this partnership came about, the answer is that we believe the future looks bright for South African cricket. Both the men and women's teams have produced some superb results of late, while the recent announcement of a dynamic new T20 competition is yet another exciting prospect on the horizon."