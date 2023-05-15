Cricket SA, SuperSport extend broadcast partnership, more coverage for Proteas women

Cricket SA and SuperSport have signed a long-term broadcast deal.

More coverage will be given to women's cricket.

CSA will also get the rights to produce and live stream non-televised domestic matches on its digital channels.

Cricket South Africa and broadcasting partner SuperSport have extended their current broadcast deal until the end of the 2026/27 season.



The new deal will see the women's national cricket team getting more coverage, with all of the Proteas' women's home games being televised.

SuperSport will continue to broadcast up to 60% of the domestic matches in the men's first-division white-ball competitions, including the finals of the CSA T20 Challenge and One-Day Cup.

The deal also includes CSA, as per a joint agreement between them and their broadcast partner, getting the rights to produce and live stream non-televised domestic matches on its owned digital channels.

CSA's chief executive officer, Pholetsi Moseki, said SuperSport's contribution to domestic cricket remains a cornerstone of the game.

"Their foresight and vision to grow the game has always been incredible and we are pleased that this vision will reach new heights with their added coverage of the women's game," Moseki said.

"As we have seen over the last cycle when the Proteas Women made history, women's cricket is growing at a rapid rate and the permanent coverage of all women's internationals is a welcome boost."

Moseki's counterpart at SuperSport, Tex Texeira, said they remained committed to growing the game in South Africa.

"This extension reaffirms both our commitment to cricket and our enduring partnership with Cricket South Africa," Texeira said.

"SuperSport is especially pleased to elevate our investment in the Proteas Women's game, given the appetite of supporters and the ever-increasing player participation."

