Cricket SA top brass say Boucher, Smith appointment investigations out of their hands

Speaking at the Parliamentary Sports Portfolio committee meeting on Tuesday, Naidoo said Boucher and Smith, the Proteas coach and CSA's director of cricket respectively, had their appointments ratified by the Chris Nenzani-headed board.

Boucher and Smith were both appointed in 2019 in what was a tumultuous time for CSA and their appointments were thoroughly discussed matters at the Cricket for Social Justice and Nation-building hearings.

Naidoo said the irregularities in the appointments of the long-time team-mates were flagged in the SJN report that was compiled by Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza, but the ratification of the appointments was done by that board.

"The director of cricket and the head coach were appointed in December 2019 by CSA's previous board, which predated the interim board," Naidoo said.

"It is clear from Ntsebeza's report there were some irregularities in those appointment processes, but they were endorsed and ratified by that board.

"Our hands are tied with regards to those processes because of the board ratification at the time."

With the questions from the MPs in the meeting veering from well-thought-out to irrational thumb suck, Naidoo was also quizzed on why they've taken their particular legal route with Boucher.

Despite Boucher facing disciplinary proceedings that start on 16 May, the former Proteas wicketkeeper wasn't suspended.

Naidoo said they needed to ensure there wasn't prejudice for any party with regards to completing the legal proceedings.

"The tentative nature of the findings is the reason why we've had to institute more formal processes about the Boucher matter," he said.



"That's to ensure we receive proper finality on these serious racism allegations that have been levelled at him and that we'll follow due processes at all times in dealing with these issues."

Another matter raised by the MPs was the course of action that needs to be taken with regards to the testimony of Khaya Zondo at the SJN.

Naidoo said that matter is also sitting in front of the board and will be dealt with by the board in a comprehensive report.

"Those matters are still under consideration by the board, and they will form part of a comprehensive consolidated report that will come in due course," Naidoo said.