Cricket SA transformation ombudsman insists on open hearings

The SJN hearings were supposed to start on Monday, but they have been postponed.

Ntsebeza also confirmed in an interview that CSA's director of cricket Graeme Smith's lawyer David Becker had written to them.

Cricket South Africa's Cricket for Social Justice and Nation (SJN) building project ombudsman Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza said he won't be participating in private hearings when it comes to the initiative.

The SJN was supposed to kick off on Monday, but the interim board moved to have the hearings postponed after meeting with Ntsebeza on Sunday.

In an interview with eNCA on Monday, Ntsebeza said he won't be party to 'Gestapo-like" hearings.

"That's going to be the end of my engagement and I am very clear about that."

Spoke to Advs Ntsebeza & Ngqele ff. postponement:

• legal concerns were brought to them on Sunday!

• include if those testifying aware they might open themselves up to defamation claims

• an interim board member even questioned why hearings are PUBLIC https://t.co/x7QNt8tAiS — ? Hloni Mtimkulu ? (@HloniMtimkulu) May 18, 2021

Netwerk24 reported on Sunday that CSA's director of cricket Graeme Smith's legal representative David Becker wrote to Ntsebeza seeking clarity with regards to the SJN's legal framework.

Ntsebeza said legalities with regards to submissions were raised in the letter.

"In that letter, the attorneys told me that they are acting on behalf of their clients Mr Graeme Smith and (Anti-Corruption Unit chief) Mr Louis Cole," Ntsebeza said on eNCA.

"They wanted to know whether those who will be giving evidence will be informed, for the avoidance of doubt, that the nature of the forum does not make them immune from a defamation claim, given that they may take the opportunity to make serious and off-the-cuff allegations without the benefit of legal advice."