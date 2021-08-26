Cricket SA wants to 'get to the bottom' of Nkwe resignation concerns, says CEO

Cricket South Africa has committed to "getting to the bottom" of Enoch Nkwe's sudden resignation as Proteas assistant coach.

Nkwe voiced concerns with the current culture and working environment within the Proteas set-up.

The Proteas left for Sri Lanka, without Nkwe, on Wednesday.

Acting Cricket South Africa (CSA) CEO Pholetsi Moseki says the board is concerned about the issues former Proteas assistant coach Enoch Nkwe raised in his resignation.

Nkwe relinquished his post just months before the crucial T20 World Cup in Oman and Abu Dhabi and just hours before the Proteas left for their Sri Lankan tour.

The former Gauteng batsman's resignation also came in a week where Proteas head coach Mark Boucher came under further scrutiny for his role in alleged racial discrimination during his playing days, for which the ex-wicketkeeper apologised.

Highly-regarded Nkwe raised concerns about the functioning and culture of the Proteas environment.

CSA, which is running a restorative, yet thawing process through the Social Justice and Nation-building (SJN) project, is now frantically investigating Nkwe's concerns after failing to persuade him to stay in its system.

While there was sensitivity around the matter, Moseki assured that there would be openness in the investigation of Nkwe's serious claims.

"It's a massive task, and it's quite a sensitive subject. In his resignation, Enoch did state a number of issues regarding the functioning and culture within the team environment," Moseki told Sport24.

"The board was obviously concerned about what he did say, but there has not been an opportunity to get to the bottom of them.

"In our media statement, we said the board plans to investigate those issues Enoch raised. What needs to be [determined] is whether that will be done internally by someone at CSA or externally so that the process can be as independent as possible.

"The board will decide that soon, and the investigation will start, whether to prove or disprove what Enoch said, but it remains a sensitive matter.

"We do promise that we will hopefully be able to share the details of what comes out. The board takes this seriously, as do I.

"As part of that investigation, we will engage with everyone involved in that environment, including the team itself and the management team, to understand what's going on."

Moseki said CSA would endeavour to quickly fill Nkwe's vacancy before South Africa begin their campaign against Australia on 23 October.

"I'm meeting with the team management and the director of cricket, and we'll come up with a plan over the next few days of how to fill this massive and important vacancy," he said.

"It's quite key. The [T20] World Cup is less than two months away, so we have to deal with it with the necessary urgency.

"We hope to announce something long before the World Cup starts. By the time we announce the World Cup team, which should be within the next two or three weeks, we'll also announce the management team as well."

Meanwhile, CSA board chairperson Lawson Naidoo said they tasked their human resources sub-committee to investigate the Nkwe matter.

"We will put together a process to investigate some of the concerns that he has raised with us. Once we know what that process looks like, we will comment," Naidoo said.

"At the moment, we are applying our minds to how we are going to deal with that.

"The board has mandated the human resources sub-committee to put together some proposals with regards to a process, and we will receive that report from them within the next couple of weeks."