Cricket SA's acting chief executive says SJN report will be made public

Cricket South Africa's acting chief executive officer Pholetsi Moseki said the contents of the Cricket for Social Justice and Nation-building report will be made public.

The commission, headed by transformation ombudsman Dumisa Ntsebeza, has a deadline of 30 November to submit the report.

The hearings took place through the second half of the year and they were concluded at the end of October.

Moseki said they hoped the report deadline will be met and its contents won't be as contested as compared to the infamous Fundudzi Forensic Report.

"We're still hoping to get a report by 30 November," Moseki said.

"The board will probably meet and go through the contents of the report, but it will be shared with the public.

"It won't be like the Fundudzi report."

Moseki said hoped the board will have gone through the report by the middle of December, adding that the board will want to apply its mind when it comes to the sifting of the report.

"I expect that to happen by at least mid-December and we're not going to pre-empt anything that is in the report," Moseki said.

"If we share the report immediately, it will come across as if we haven't applied our minds to the ombudsman's recommendations.

"I suspect we'll require a week or so to go through the report, then share it with the public. The intention to share it with the public is there."