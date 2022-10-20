1h ago

Cricket SA's chief Moseki says Proteas will have interim coach for key Australia tour

  • Cricket South Africa's chief executive officer Poletsi Moseki said an interim coach would be in charge for the December/January Test series against Australia.
  • The Proteas will be without a coach when incumbent Mark Boucher leaves his post at the end of the T20 World Cup.
  • Moseki said they hope to start the replacement process at the end of October.

Cricket South Africa's chief executive officer Pholetsi Moseki said the men's national team would have an interim coach for December's Test tour of Australia.

The Proteas will be without a coach when current incumbent Mark Boucher leaves his post at the end of the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia.

Boucher has since joined the Indian Premier League team Mumbai Indians as a coach, leaving the Proteas to grapple with finding his replacement for what will be a critical Southern Hemisphere summer.

Moseki said they wouldn't have enough time to find a full-time replacement for the Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney Tests from 17 December to 8 January.

"It was always going to be expected that there was going to be an acting coach for the Australia tour," Moseki told News24.

"The timelines are very tight, and we need to make sure that we follow the right processes. We'll have to advertise and ensure everything is done correctly.

"We were always expecting that we were going to have someone in an interim capacity to take care of the men's Test team in Australia."

The England ODI series at the end of January is important from an ICC World Cup ODI Super League perspective.

The Proteas need all the points from that series to ensure they still have a fighting chance of qualifying directly for next year's Cricket World Cup in India.

Moseki said it wouldn't be an issue if they don't have a permanent coach for the England series, but they hope to start the replacement process at the end of October.

"We are hoping to finalise the process before the start of the England ODI series at the end of January," said Moseki.

"Even if we may not have a person in by then, it won't be a train smash. We're still going through the internal processes from a replacement perspective.

"We hope to get all the internal sign offs by the end of this month and get the process done."


