Cricket SA's mission to take the game to everyone: 'It's more than cricket'

Cricket South Africa is pouring money into development, a feat that is often sidetracked given the public off-field issues.

CSA's Players Performance Plan has given hundreds of young underprivileged South Africans the opportunity for a better future.

CSA head of pathways Edward Khoza talks to us about the Players Performance Plan and why they invested money into the game for future Proteas stars.

For the past few years, Cricket South Africa (CSA) has been embroiled in administration chaos that has rocked the once profitable and thriving organisation.

Devoted South African fans have been left disappointed, angry and confused by the organisation's dealings off and on the field.

From the Cricket for Social Justice and Nation (SJN) testimonies to entire boards being dissolved and CEOs coming and going, it's been a dramatic year and a half for all involved in South African cricket.

CSA's brand image has been tarnished somewhat, but there's also a lot of good going on that no one gets to really see.

Development has been an obstacle for the organisation since readmission, and CSA has a massive responsibility in growing the game and hoping it reaches all parts of the country.

In a CSA Cricket Services Department overview obtained by Sport24, we look at the CSA programmes that are helping discover new talent from all walks of life.

It all starts with the KFC Mini-Cricket programme, the largest grassroots development sports programme in South Africa since 2010, which has seen over 2.5 million kids learn the basics and potentially instil a love for the game.

The Mini-Cricket programme plays a crucial role in CSA's development framework, with over 2 000 players identified in the programme and directed to their respective Development Hubs and Regional Performance Centres (RPCs).

While CSA puts in R8 million annually on the Mini-Cricket programme, the Hubs and RPCs are where the organisation invests most of its funding.

CSA invested over R39 million in the 2019/20 season on the Hubs and RPCs, designed to scour talent in communities lacking adequate cricket facilities, including school cricket.

But CSA's Players Performance Plan (PPP), implemented in 2015, was originally used to fast-track black African talent but has since changed to reach the entire cricketing landscape.

The PPP is a more narrowed approach as it provides identified players from different socio-economic backgrounds with education, equipment, medical and mental help.

Players assisted from this programme come from a household earning less than R30 000 a month and in 2019, CSA discovered that 60 percent of the PPP cricketers came from households who previously lived on state grants (less than R1000 a month).

CSA has poured in over R19.3 million into the PPP, with R4.7 million invested in 2019/20 before the devastating Covid-19 pandemic hit.

The PPP looks to create an increased pool of players at the professional level that will have to perform above benchmarks determined by CSA.

"As Cricket South Africa, if we do not evolve in that aspect that means that we'd come short in it. It covers cricket equipment, intervention, physical conditioning and mental support and one-on-one coaching and lastly the socio-economic side of things," CSA head of pathways Edward Khoza told Sport24.

"The whole idea is to broaden the base for selection. This is also what you see this programme enables you to do, we've given something more than cricket.



"The Player Performance Plan is game changer. We'd love to help more but our biggest challenge is going through the over 1 200 players a year that we're assessing. Some were very skeptical at the beginning and weren't comfortable declaring their household income.

"A heartwarming story was SA U19 star, he comes from a family where his grandmother looks after him and his siblings and we had to do a grocery intervention. He possessed a remarkable talent but his family was using grant money."

Khoza highlights the lengths CSA has gone to to fund several players within the system under unique circumstances, including Proteas women stars Lara Goodall, Nondumiso Shangase and Nonkululeko Mlaba and SA U19 stars Tyrese Karelse and Odirile Modimokoane.

"There have been occasions where some players' households don't have basic necessities and the problem is that a kid cannot be isolated for his/her household so we have do to an intervention for the entire household," said Khoza.

"We would provide grocery vouchers for the family and there's a meal plan that will be done for the player.

"There's two Proteas women's players, one is at the World Cup in New Zealand where their journey to practice every day was a five-hour journey and Cricket South Africa through BetWay and the Performance Plan helped and had put them in a flat.

"It meant that they were 10 minutes away from Kingsmead, all of a sudden their cricket performance went up.

"(With another Proteas women star) we also did some individual intervention in order to know where to get support, so we brought in a mental coach, did one-on-one coaching and a life skill coach to help her get a driving license. So this is what we do with the Player Performance Plan."

And it's the women's game that has deservedly prospered over the last five years.

CSA invested over R38 million in women's cricket in 2019/20 and has since seen the glow of the Proteas women's dominance and stellar performances in the Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand.

Cricket has embraced that it's no longer a gentlemen's game and the slowly changing gender equality has seen the growth of women's cricket increase tenfold since the 2010s.

There are many pieces in this ever-growing CSA puzzle. The organisation continues to aim for one thing: to make South African cricket and the Proteas men and women the most thriving and dominant cricketing nation in the world.

It would be unjust to say CSA isn't doing anything, and it is certainly trying to identify talented South African cricketers in all forms, from their bursary partnership with the University of Fort Hare Academy to the T20 Schools Challenge and T20 Community Cup.

Development will always be a slow graft in South African sport and as cricket remains one of the most popular sports in the country, CSA has a lot to uphold.





