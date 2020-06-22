Cricket South Africa confirms 7 positive coronavirus cases

Cricket South Africa confirms seven cases of coronavirus after internal testing.

The organisation was due to host the Solidarity Cup on 27 June, but that has been postponed as government did not give approval.

Acting CEO Jacques Faul confirms that over 100 tests took place and that the number of positive cases is 'quite low'.

has confirmed that mass coronavirus testing within the organisation has revealedpositive cases.

As the organisation looks to get cricket back on the field and on television sets, it is implementing strict return to play safety guidelines and part of that process included testing.

Over 100 tests were conducted throughout the country that included affiliate staff as well as some of the country's contracted professional players, including the franchise training squads that had been assembled after government announced that in Level 3 of the nationwide lockdown, non-contact sport could resume.

CSA's acting CEO Jacques Faul confirmed to Sport24 on Monday that while the testing had returned positive cases, the numbers were not surprising.

"We were definitely going to have people testing positive," he said.

"Having conducted over 100 tests, the number of seven is actually quite low."

It is known how many, if any, of the positive results came from players.

"Our medical ethical protocol does not allow us to share info that could ID people that have tested positive," Faul said.

Over the weekend, it was announced that the Solidarity Cup, which was to take place at SuperSport Park on 27 June, had been postponed.

The unique three-team format was launched last week when director of cricket Graeme Smith stated that all protocols had been followed and that the event had been given the green light to go ahead.

"Everything has been handled. It's been cleared. The medical team are driving everything, and everything has been okayed," Smith said at the launch.

As it turns out, government had not given approval, specifically because Centurion is considered a hot-spot area for the spread of the virus.

"In truth, we were probably a little ambitious with the date," Faul acknowledged.

"We can't play in a hot-spot, but we are continuing to work closely with government to find a way back onto the field and they have been good to work with throughout the process."

Faul did not know when the new date for the Solidarity Cup would be and acknowledged that a change in venue was possible.

Faul was appointed as the acting CEO of CSA in December after Thabang Moroe was suspended on allegations of misconduct.

Moroe's disciplinary process is yet to be wrapped up, but CSA is looking to reach finality as a matter of urgency.

"I always knew that my role as CEO would be temporary," Faul added.