Cricket South Africa confirms that Proteas players are back in training

The Department of Sport has given the go-ahead for Cricket South Africa's High Performance squad to return to training.

The squad includes Proteas players as well as those on the fringes of the national team.

Players will train in small monitored groups near where their franchise teams are based.

With lockdown restrictions eased around the country and various sports codes now allowed to train again, Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced that their High Performance squad, which includes many current Proteas, trained for the first time in months on Monday.

This was after the go-ahead was given to CSA by the Department of Sport.

Training regimes will see players work in small monitored groups with identified coaches from their nearest franchise teams.

These sessions will be in accordance with the guidelines set out by the CSA Covid-19 Steering Committee and approved by the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD).

“We engaged with the NICD who were comfortable with our protocols and responses to their queries for further details in some respects. Our prevention programme, besides the regular testing of players and support staff, is predicated on personal hygiene measures and creating a sanitised ecosystem. Covid-19 compliance managers at each venue have assumed responsibility to ensure all the elements of the protocol are implemented,” said CSA chief medical officer, Dr Shuaib Manjra.

CSA also confirmed that plans for the commencement of training for the women’s High Performance Training Squad are underway.

CSA High Performance Training Squad

Quinton de Kock (Titans), Dean Elgar (Titans), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Aiden Markram (Titans), Junior Dala (Titans), Theunis de Bruyn (Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions), Shaun von Berg (Titans), Dwaine Pretorius (Lions), Henrich Klaasen (Titans), Temba Bavuma (Lions), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Wiaan Mulder (Lions), Bjorn Fortuin (Lions), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), David Miller (Dolphins), Sarel Erwee (Dolphins), Khaya Zondo (Dolphins), Daryn Dupavillon (Dolphins), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Senuran Muthusamy (Dolphins), Keagan Petersen (Dolphins), Imran Tahir (Dolphins), Lutho Sipamla (Lions), Edward Moore (Warriors), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Sisanda Magala (Warriors), Glenton Stuurman (Warriors), Jon-Jon Smuts (Warriors), Rudi Second (Warriors), Pite van Biljon (Knights), Raynaard van Tonder (Knights), Gerald Coetzee (Knights), Pieter Malan (Cape Cobras), Zubayr Hamza (Cape Cobras), Janneman Malan (Cape Cobras), Faf du Plessis (Titans), Tony de Zorzi (Cape Cobras), Beuran Hendricks (Lions), Nandre Burger (Cape Cobras), George Linde (Cape Cobras), Kyle Verreynne (Cape Cobras).

- Compiled by Sport24 staff