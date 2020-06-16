Cricket South Africa provide update on audit into suspended CEO Thabang Moroe

Suspended CEO of Cricket South Africa, Thabang Moroe should know his fate by the end of the week.

Cricket South Africa confirmed that the first part of their independent investigation will be done by Friday.

Moroe was suspended in December 2019.

Chris Nenzani, the chairperson of the board of Cricket South Africa, says that the first part of their independent forensic audit and investigation into suspended chief executive officer Thabang Moroe will conclude by the end of the week.

After Moroe turned up for work last week, Nenzani, who was speaking to the media on Tuesday admitted the organisation had struggled over the course of the last few months and they had hoped that the investigation would have moved a little faster.

“There are a few issues that we had hoped that we would have pronounced on by now, such as the outcome of the forensic audit and the conclusion of all disciplinary processes,” said Nenzani.

“Much to our huge disappointment, however, both at the level of the CSA Board and the Members Council (who instituted the independent forensic investigation), this has not happened."

Nenzani asked for patience in letting the procedure take its course.

“I ask for your absolute understanding that we have to complete this procedure in accordance with the strictest governance and legal provisions and this unfortunately has proven to be a time-consuming exercise."

He indicated, however, that the preliminary report should be released on Friday.

“I am pleased to announce that we have been promised the preliminary report from the forensic investigation by this Friday and I have every confidence that by the end of this month the Board will be able to refer the final report to the Members Council to decide the way forward.”

Moroe was suspended in December 2019 and Nenzani highlighted why the procedure had taken so long.

“Unfortunately, the forensic investigation did not start at the time we hoped. If you follow the sequence of events, we made the announcement on December 7 last year, but actually the forensic audit company was appointed towards the end of February and started work only in March.

“This was not by design, it was because of the processes we needed to go through needed to be very elaborate and conclusive because the appointment of this investigation did not reside with the Board, but with the Members Council, the 14 Provincial Presidents.

“The simple reason for that is because we said in the scope of the investigation, it must also look into the decision making within the Board itself. Therefore, the Members Council had to be the appointing authority in this instance and that together with a few other matters, like the experience of the lockdown, would have delayed things.”

