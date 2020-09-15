Proteas

Cricket South Africa, Sascoc hold 'positive' talks amid intervention plans

Kugandrie Govender
  • Cricket SA and Sascoc held a three-hour meeting on Monday that the cricket governing body described as "positive".
  • CSA promised in statement last weekend to "act decisively" against those implicated in the Fundudzi external audit report.
  • CSA postponed its planned Tuesday afternoon press conference, and scheduled a joint conference with Sascoc for Thursday.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) held a three-hour meeting with the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) on Monday night to discuss the latter's planned intervention into cricket, the outcome of which was said to be "positive".

Last week, Sascoc shocked cricket when it announced a planned step-in that would be carried out by an independent task team, which would sideline top CSA executives such as acting CEO Kugandrie Govender as well as the company secretary, Welsh Gwaza.

The move put the International Cricket Council (ICC) on high alert. The international cricket governing body, which forbids government or outside interference in the sport, said it was monitoring the situation and gathering the facts.

Sascoc also wrote to the ICC, detailing that its planned intervention was not government interference, despite reports suggesting Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa "invited" Sascoc to intervene.

CSA said in a statement on Tuesday morning:

Cricket South Africa and the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee held a positive meeting on Monday night.   

The meeting presented a step forward towards a collaborative approach in the interest of good governance and executive operations. 

Key points were identified and deliberated by the attendees, which included CSA’s Members’ Council and the Board of Directors of SASCOC, with the ultimate end goal of achieving a unified focus on the game of cricket. 

It was agreed that further details of the key points will be discussed during a joint press conference on Thursday, 17 September 2020. In view of this decision, today’s press tele-press conference with Members’ Council delegates Anne Vilas, John Mogodi and Xolani Peter Vonya, which was scheduled for 14:00 today, has been postponed. 

The members will instead feature in the joint press conference on Thursday. Further details will follow soon.  

A source close to the Members' Council said after the meeting there was an "impasse", alluding that there was a failure to find an agreement between CSA and Sascoc.

Sascoc has demanded the release of the Fundudzi Forensic Services external audit report, without CSA's prescribed non-disclosure agreement requirement.

It's yet unclear whether CSA has acquiesced to Sascoc's demands.

During a weekend-long meeting, CSA presented the Fundudzi report to its Members' Council, after which it promised "to take steps to implement the recommendations and to act against relevant parties", after a plan was presented and adopted.

- Compiled by Sibusiso Mjikeliso

