Cricket South Africa stands in solidarity with Black Lives Matter movement

Cricket South Africa say they stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Acting CEO of Cricket South Africa Jacques Faul said it was the organisation's duty to educate, especially with regard to all forms of discrimination.

The organisation will further spread the message of anti-racism on Mandela Day (18 July).

Cricket South Africa's (CSA) acting chief executive officer, Jacques Faul, says the organisation stands in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.



In a press release sent to the media on Thursday evening, CSA stressed that the organisation was founded on the principles of non-racialism and inclusion.

He said their vision was to become a truly national sport of winners, supported by the majority, which found resonance in the ethos of the BLM movement.

The statement from CSA follows a Twitter war of words after former Proteas Pat Symcox, Boeta Dippenaar and others called out current South African fast bowler, Lungi Ngidi, over his stance on the BLM movement, which he expressed in an interview earlier in the week.

Faul said it was important that CSA use their voice to educate and listen to others regarding discrimination.

"Black Lives Matter. It is as simple as that," said Faul.

"As a national sporting body representing more than 56 million South Africans and with the privileged position of owning a platform as large as we do, it is of vital importance that we use our voice to educate and listen to others on topics involving all forms of discrimination.

"During our celebrations of Nelson Mandela International Day on 18 July, CSA will further spread the message of anti-racism through the BLM campaign while we also speak out against all forms of violence and, in particular, the scourge that is Gender-based Violence and various other causes that are of importance to our society and the organisation," Faul added.

