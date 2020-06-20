Proteas

Cricket South Africa's 3TCricket challenge on hold for now

Quinton de Kock (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
  • Cricket South Africa has postponed the Solidarity Cup, the first cricket match set to be played following the coronavirus pandemic.
  • The match, which sees three teams of eight competing at the same time, was set for 27 June.
  • A new date for the fixture has yet to be confirmed.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has confirmed that the 3T Cricket Challenge, the Solidarity Cup, originally scheduled for 27 June at SuperSport Park, has been put on hold for now.

READ | Everything you need to know about CSA's 3T Cricket Challenge

In a press release sent to the media on Saturday afternoon, CSA said that the match won't go ahead as the operation team putting the fixture together, along with various event partners had determined that "more work is needed" before the match could take place.

This is despite the fact that CSA director of cricket, Graeme Smith telling reporters the match would go ahead as planned at a press conference earlier this week.

"We've done extensive work and presented our plans, from hotels, to grounds, to zoning. Everything has been handled. We've been cleared to host the event," Smith said.

Three teams will take part in the event: The Eagles will be captained by AB de Villiers, the Kingfishers by Kagiso Rabada and the Kites by Quinton de Kock.   

CSA have said a new date for the Solidarity Cup will be announced at some point in the future. 

FULL CSA STATEMENT

 "The operational teams behind the Solidarity match and event partners in collaboration with Cricket South Africa, 3TCricket and SuperSport met to consider the readiness to host the event on 27 June.   Following this meeting, it has become clear that more work is needed in preparation including approval.

A new date will be announced in due course."

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

Read more on:
cricket south africacricketcoronavirus
