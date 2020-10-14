Cricketers' association calls on CSA board to stand down

The SA Cricketers' Association has called on the Cricket SA Board of Directors to stand down.

This follows Wednesday's news that government will intervene in the running of the embattled organisation.

SACA says there is no confidence left in the CSA board.

The South African Cricketers' Association (SACA) has called on the Cricket South Africa (CSA) Board of Directors to stand down.

This follows Wednesday morning's news that Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has written to the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirming that government will intervene in the running of CSA.

It is a majorly significant development given that the ICC's constitution states that, when its member bodies lose their independence and are taken over by governmental or political control, they run the risk of being sidelined from international tours and major ICC events.

Via a press statement, SACA said there was no confidence left in the top brass of CSA.



The statement read: "The crises that have engulfed the CSA Board of Directors over the past 18 months have culminated in a situation where there is no longer confidence in their ability to govern the organisation and provide guidance on resolving many of the crises that remain.



"SACA believes that an interim Board of Directors must be established to stabilise the organisation. This interim board should include a SACA player's representative as well as a representative from the remaining stakeholders in the game (sponsors and broadcasters). Furthermore, the interim Board should appoint an experienced administrator to assist in the operational work that is required at CSA, ensuring a link between the interim board and operational staff."

SACA CEO Andrew Breetzke added in the statement: "Cricket is in an existential crisis, and the intervention of government will result in the International Cricket Council reviewing CSA's position as an ICC Member, and will furthermore jeopardise the England tour scheduled for next month.

"Players will suffer, development will suffer and the future of the game will be prejudiced. However, as has been recognised by DSAC (Department of Sports, Arts and Culture) and Sascoc (South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee), the current board has no credibility to resolve the crises, and it is clear that the current impasse between Government and CSA will not be resolved until such time as the board stands down.



"We therefore implore the CSA board to stand down and thereby take a decision that will be in the best interests of cricket."

SACA president Omphile Ramela also shared his concerns: "As we have stated previously, CSA is not able to self-correct, and the intervention of government is further evidence of this. The current governance structure of CSA must be reviewed, and this has been acknowledged by CSA.

"The interim board must facilitate the implementation of the Nicholson Recommendations through amendments to the MOI (Memorandum of Incorporation), as this will allow for an effective Board of Directors to ultimately take over the responsibility of the governance of the game.

"The Fundudzi forensic report has identified various failures in governance, failures that have consistently been highlighted by SACA, and this is the opportunity to remedy these for the sake of the game and ensure that experienced personnel are recruited into key executive positions."

