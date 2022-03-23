Crowds make hay in Centurion sunshine as stadiums slowly return to old order

Fans returned to SuperSport Park with a bang on Wednesday afternoon when South Africa played Bangladesh in the third ODI.

There were more Bangladeshi supporters at the ground, but there were appreciably more SA fans as compared to Friday's first ODI.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Tuesday that outdoor venues could take 50 percent of their capacities.

With President Cyril Ramaphosa announcing on Tuesday that stadiums are able to take half their capacities, cricket took the gap to open up for more fans at Wednesday's third ODI between South Africa and Bangladesh at SuperSport Park.

LIVE | Proteas v Bangladesh, 3rd ODI

As soon as the announcement was made last night, the union announced that more tickets were available for the game.

With the game being a midweek fixture, the ticket uptake wasn't the quickest, but by the time the game started, the grass banks were a darker shade of the verdant green that normally packs out for a home game.



The Bangladeshi fans arrived earlier and quickly gave the ground a Mirpur feel while the South African fans were stunned into silence as the visitors worked their way through South Africa's top order.

The tickets for the game were sold at Gate 2, which was harder to access because of being inside the ground, while Gate 3 that faces West Avenue saw more tickets going to hand because of its public accessibility.

While no official announcement was made on the selling of alcohol at sporting venues, the SuperSport Park Twitter account announced that bars inside the ground will be open.



Northerns Cricket Union chief executive officer Jacques Faul told Sport24 during the first ODI on Friday that while they were happy to have fans back, the selling of alcohol would pull in more South Africans to watch.

That there were more South Africans at SuperSport Park on Wednesday as compared to Friday was undeniable, but the constant and highly enjoyable din of the Bangladesh supporters drowned them out.



