CSA announce 25 players for Proteas women training camp

Featuring 25 players, including the four who are new additions to the women’s national team roster, Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced the squad from which Proteas women team will be selected for the Pakistan Women inbound tour in Durban on 7 January 2021 – 4 February 2021.



The Proteas will head into the training camp from 8 -14 January 2021 led by head coach, Hilton Moreeng. The final squad will then be announced on 15 January along with the South African Emerging side that will play Pakistan in a warm-up encounter.

The squad includes newcomers Nobulumko Baneti, Evodia Yekile, Jenay Winster and Khayakazi Mathe who performed with aplomb at the recent Women Super League T20 held in Cape Town.

Twenty-one of the 25 players boast prior international experience and the group includes experienced campaigners like Shabnim Ismail, Laura Wolvaardt and Ayabong Khaka who all displayed their maturity and led with distinction in the WSLT20 competition.

“I am very much pleased about getting to training camp in January and working with all of the players that have been selected to attend the training camp in Durban,” said Moreeng.

“We have an excellent mixture of veteran Proteas and some exciting younger players who possess amazing talent.

“Personally, I am appreciative of the opportunity to return to international cricket and the commitment from our players to continue to make, and the eagerness of the new players to become involved.

“Selecting 18 players from this group will be extremely difficult. But I look forward to engaging with all of the players, representing our country and doing so in a manner that all Cricket fans in our country will hopefully rally behind.”

The Proteas side will arrive at Ethekwini on 8 January to prepare for the Pakistan women’s side, with the first encounter being the one-day international fixture on 23 January in Durban.

Proteas squad for the training camp: Lizelle Lee (North West), Laura Wolvaardt (Western Province), Trisha Chetty (KZN Coastal), Mignon du Preez (Northerns), Shabnim Ismail (KZN Coastal), Sune Luus (Northerns), Ayabonga Khaka (Gauteng), Maria Klaas (North West), Nadine de Klerk (Western Province), Tumi Sekhukhune (North West), Sinalo Jafta (Western Province), Lara Goodall (Western Province), Andrie Steyn (Western Province), Robyn Searle (Gauteng), Nonkululeko Mlaba (KZN Coastal), Faye Tunnicliffe (Western Province), Tazmin Brits (North West), Anneke Bosch (North West), Nondumiso Shangase (KZN Coastal), Nobulumko Baneti (Border), Khayakazi Mathe (Border), Evodia Yekile (North West), Marizanne Kapp (Eastern Province), Jenay Winster (SWD), Kirstie Thompson (Gauteng)

- CSA media