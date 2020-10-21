CSA appoints Victor Mpitsang as Proteas convenor of selectors

Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced on Wednesday that former Proteas bowler Victor Mpitsang has been appointed as the new national convenor of selectors.

Mpitsang, 40, will take over the full-time position from 2 November.

Mpitsang's cricket career features two ODI appearances for the Proteas in 1999 before injury curtailed his international ambitions.

He bounced back and ended his career with 103 First-Class, 100 List A and 23 T20 matches under his belt when he announced his retirement in 2012.

CSA Director of Cricket Graeme Smith stated that he pleased with the decision and that they were certain that they left the role in the "safest hands possible".

"The role for the national convenor of selectors is an incredibly important one, which is why the process of appointing the eventual candidate has taken so long," said Smith.

"He has made it his business to know the ins and outs of cricket after his playing days, from KFC Mini-Cricket, all the way to the senior Proteas men's and women's teams. His experience as a coach in our various development programmes means that he has the kind of knowledge and context that was crucial in our chosen candidate.

"I'm looking forward to seeing what he brings to the role and the stamp that he will put on our national teams and I know he is excited to get down to business as soon as he possibly can."

Mpitsang expressed his eagerness in getting started and stated that he was humbled by the appointment.

"It's an honour to be called up for this role. For the last eight years since my retirement, I have consciously looked to learn as much as I can about this game and I have put in many hours gaining that knowledge and experience," said Mpitsang.

"When you retire from playing you always hope you can stay in and around the game somehow and make a positive contribution in some way no matter how small. I have been incredibly fortunate to have received the opportunities that I have in the past and to have learned how things work from admin to playing and coaching.

"I'm really looking forward to this next chapter and all that it brings. The Proteas teams are a vital part of the cricket eco-system and there are areas that need our immediate attention, which I'm itching to get started on," he said.

Mpitsang, who hails from Kimberley, has an impressive record of roles that that span various areas of the cricket landscape over the last eight years.

He began with a position as scout for the schools cricket programme in search of the next few generations of South Africa under-19s (SA U19s) before moving on to become the bowling consultant for the Proteas women.

He coupled that with a selector position for the South Africa Universities programme and assistant coach of the SA U19s before stepping into the role of selector and eventually, convenor of selectors for the same team, unearthing future Proteas, some of whom include Lutho Sipamla, Wiaan Mulder and Kyle Verreynne.

All of this was over and above his current position as cricket commentator for CSA's broadcast partner, SuperSport.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff