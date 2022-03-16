CSA 'caught in a storm' not of their own making as tough IPL decision looms

New full-time CSA chief Pholetsi Moseki has intimated that some Proteas might indeed miss the Test series against Bangladesh - or part of it - due to IPL commitments.

While CSA has the right to refuse clearance, Moseki said the need to balance livelihoods with national duty is imperative.

SACA CEO Andrew Breetzke defended CSA's flexible stance, arguing that they're caught in the crossfire of an issue that isn't really of their making.

This season's country-versus-franchise debate is of particular relevance because the two-match skirmish, scheduled for Durban and Gqeberha, provides points for the ICC's World Test Championship and suggests South Africa need their best players available.

It also coincides with the start of the annual T20 bonanza.

"There are many domestic T20 leagues that have affected bilateral tours. Our current Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the South African Cricketers' Association (SACA) gives CSA the right to refuse a release for a player, but we also support allowing them to join the tournament (at the expense of international cricket)," Moseki said following the confirmation of his "new" position.

"Players involved in the IPL make a lot of money, a source of wealth that's very good for their post-cricket careers. This issue has always been a very delicate balance.

"You will remember that we released a few players halfway through a tour by Pakistan because we, as an organisation, understood that livelihoods had to be considered alongside national duty."

Four current Test members - Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram and Marco Jansen - were picked up in this year's IPL auction.

To more parochial members of the local cricketing fraternity, the thought of a class act like Rabada sacrificing Test cricket for franchise T20 action borders on blasphemy and would probably steer some of the blame towards CSA too.

Yet Andrew Breetzke, CEO of SACA, points out that in the greater scheme of things, the local governing body is largely blameless for the current situation.

New MOU talks 'progressing well' Moseki sought to provide the assurance that negotiations between CSA and SACA with regards to a new MOU are moving along relatively smoothly. The MOU, which essentially spells out player contracts and commercial agreements, should be finalised "within the next few months". "It's a work in progress. Our relationship with SACA has improved tremendously from where it was two years ago. Ultimately, all of us want the same thing, which is sustainability in cricket," said Moseki. Some points are understood to have already been agreed upon. The previous MOU was dogged by a standoff between disgraced former CSA chief Thabang Moroe and SACA, with Moroe accused of actively trying to sideline the players' union.

"It's true that CSA do have the power not to issue non-objection certificates for a player wishing to join the IPL, but the current MOU also states that CSA must provide relevant players a window to participate in the tournament," he said.

"I believe it's actually fair to say that CSA are caught in a storm that's not really of their own making. To be honest, this issue is far more complex than just a country v franchise debate.

"Given that the IPL affects bilateral tours and by extension the Future Tours Programme, I'd say this is an issue that really needs to be addressed at ICC level."

While Moseki faces another tricky bout of negotiation with relevant colleagues before the Test squad gets announced, he's adamant that no player going to the IPL should be accused of a lack of patriotism.

"What I know for a fact is that these players take playing for their country very seriously," he said.

"If a player chooses to go to the IPL, it doesn't mean that he thinks less of his country. There's no doubt that this is also a very tough decision to make for the player himself. We'll always support them while balancing everyone's interests."

Moseki added that clarity on player availability should emerge by the end of the week.