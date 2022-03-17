CSA chair shakes off optics of painstaking CEO appointment: 'The best candidate on offer was Pholetsi'

CSA chair Lawson Naidoo defended the perceived painstaking process of appointing Pholetsi Moseki as the federation's new full-time CEO.

Naidoo argued that by following the "rigorous" process to the letter, CSA managed to attract the best man for the job despite Moseki not being the initial preferred candidate.

Moseki believes his most pressing issue is to simply rebuild shattered trust among the game's constituents.

Lawson Naidoo, Cricket South Africa's (CSA) chairperson, on Wednesday defended the optics of Pholetsi Moseki's appointment as the federation's new full-time CEO by proclaiming how "proud" he is of the "rigorous" process that was followed.



Moseki, previously CSA's chief financial officer, has been fulfilling his current role in an acting capacity after his predecessors Jacques Faul and Kugandrie Govender resigned and was dismissed respectively.

However, the qualified chartered accountant was only recommended as the preferred candidate after CSA - who promulgated the post back in August 2021 already - had twice enlisted recruitment agencies to source suitable applicants.

The second agency had recommended former SA Airways chief Vuyani Jarana, but other commitments prevented him from taking up the position.

"One of the things that this board has said is that, wherever possible, all senior positions within the organisation would be open and subject to a transparent and competitive process," said Naidoo.

"We want to attract the best talent to CSA. We advertised the post last August with the services of a recruitment company. It proved unsuccessful and we felt, as a board, we had to go back to the market and enlisted another agency.

"At the end of the day, having reviewed many, many candidates, we took the decision that the best candidate on offer was Pholetsi."

By playing open cards on the process, CSA's board - justifiably - aren't preoccupied with perceptions over Motseki being proverbial sloppy seconds.

'Rebuild faith'

"It's been a rigorous process and we can be proud that we followed it to the letter and ensured that we can be fully confident that we made the right choice," said Naidoo.

"That's the most important thing. As a board, we've had the benefit of being able to work with Pholetsi for the last eight months. We've gotten to know him, understand him and we feel fully confident that he can steer this organisation and stay the course."

While Moseki admitted that finance is a huge item on his to-do list - particularly with Proteas headline sponsor Standard Bank having not been replaced yet - his most pressing issue is to simply rebuild the trust with various constituents that's been shattered through more than two years of administrative chaos.

"We need to rebuild faith in our organisation," he said.

"Breaking trust is very easy but building it takes a long time. There's been numerous challenges, which resulted in a lot of our stakeholders losing trust, and me being confirmed CEO doesn't necessarily mean there is going to be trust.

"It will be a process, but it is something we are focused on."