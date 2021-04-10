CSA chair Stavros Nicolaou hails landmark moment, aims to restore public faith

South African cricket's extended administrative crisis appeared near at an end on Saturday when Cricket South Africa's (CSA) interim board welcomed an agreement on a new governance structure.

Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa extended the deadline twice for the members' council before announcing that the "two main sticking points have now been successfully resolved".

The council agreed to the principle of an independent chairperson and a majority of independent board members.

This paves the way for the formal amendment of CSA's Memorandum of Incorporation (MOI) and sets cricket administration on a new governance path.

In a press release, interim board chair, Dr Stavros Nicolaou is optimistic that this step is the best for South African cricket

"This is a landmark moment for South African cricket administration. It lays a solid foundation for transparent and sound governance in the future," said Nicolaou.

"It is 9 years since the Nicholson Report recommended a majority independent Board and the moment has finally been seized to make a clean break with the past. It is a step in the direction of transparent, innovative and best practice governance for cricket."

Nicolaou added that they plan to restore the public's faith in the administration.

"A new Board, comprised of individuals with a balance of skill, cricketing knowledge and the ability to ensure accountability, is required to administer the modern game," he said.

"It is hoped, too, that this new governance structure will lay a foundation for on-field success and restore public faith in the administration of the game."

Nicolaou hopes that South African cricket fans will take comfort in their administration as the country moves forward from their boardroom disputes.

"A new majority independent Board should ensure that our country once again takes its rightful place at the International Cricket Council," said Nicolaou.

"We are aware of the deep public concern expressed regarding past governance failures in cricket. We trust that players, sponsors and all who love the game will take comfort in the latest developments and the historic agreement reached between the Board and the Members' Council yesterday."

Nicolaou said the interim board will now finalise the technicalities related to the amendment of the MOI and set a date for CSA's long overdue 2020 AGM.

"We are looking forward to the AGM where the new governance structure will be adopted unanimously by the members."