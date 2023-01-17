CSA chief Moseki notes 'open' Proteas coaching hunt was vital to regaining broader trust

It might've felt a bit cumbersome yet Cricket South Africa (CSA) believe their comprehensive recruitment process not only brought them the two best candidates to coach the Proteas, but put pushed them further on the path to respectability.



The local governing body was notably criticised in Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza's Social Justice and Nation Building report of 2021 for the procedurally flawed manner in which Mark Boucher, the previous national team coach, was hired back in late 2019.

Allied to the corporate governance meltdown that preceded the installation of the current CSA board and the permanent appointment of widely respected CEO Pholetsi Moseki, a by-the-book course of action was essential.

Moseki believes it's an outcome the organisation achieved in naming Shukri Conrad and Rob Walter as the Proteas' respective format coaches.

"We had the advantage this time 'round that we really had time to apply our minds and open up this opportunity to everyone," he said.

"We got a proper response and were quite happy with the calibre of applicants. We were excited by the number of people keen to put up their hands."

CSA eventually received 20 applications, of which seven candidates were interviewed.

Enoch Nkwe, the national director of cricket, confirmed that Conrad and Walter were first and foremost made offers because they were the best candidates on the shortlist.

It was only afterwards that their portfolios were allocated.

"We're quite happy with the process that was followed. It was fair, open and transparent. Unfortunately, previously we didn't have the advantage of launching such a process," said Moseki.

"We're very comfortable with our decision."

The CSA chief reiterated that the Proteas' new chapter is merely one major step in the federation's mission to regain the trust of the local cricketing fraternity.

"I'd like to re-assure all South Africans we don't take the responsibility from our stakeholders to run cricket in this country lightly," said Moseki.

"We are committed to making sure our country is proud of the Proteas and continue to support the overall local game. These appointments are key for us in the process of getting the country behind us."



